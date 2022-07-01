Read news from:
CRIME

Ukrainian boy, 5, killed in French Riviera e-scooter collision

A five-year-old Ukrainian refugee died on Thursday after being hit by an electric scooter being ridden at high speed in the southern French city of Nice, police said.

Published: 1 July 2022 09:07 CEST
Ukrainian boy, 5, killed in French Riviera e-scooter collision
Promenade des anglais in Nice. Illustration photo by Valery HACHE / AFP

The child and his mother were crossing the Promenade des Anglais, the famous palm-lined street overlooking the Mediterranean, at a pedestrian crossing when the accident happened on Wednesday.

The boy “was holding a bag that his mother was also holding, but was walking a bit ahead of her”, police said, adding they were “hidden by street furniture”.

A 40-year-old on an electric scooter who was going “at excessive speed” could not avoid the child, they said.

“Despite being injured and having fallen, the rider of the electric scooter immediately cared for the child,” they added.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi, on Twitter, expressed his “deep emotion” over the incident and opposition to self-service scooters.

“We are studying all possible solutions for avoiding these tragedies,” he said.

According to police in the Riviera city, accidents involving electric scooters are increasingly occurring, especially on roads.

In Paris authorities have brought in strict limits on e-scooters, including speed limits and a limit on the number of operators allowed, after a spate of problems. 

The boy’s family had arrived in France at the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the head of a French-Ukrainian association in the Riviera, Iryna Podyriako, told the Nice-Matin regional daily.

CRIME

France charges widow 27 years after husband found beheaded

French authorities on Thursday charged a woman with involvement in the murder of her husband almost 27 years after he was found beheaded in a crime that has remained unsolved ever since.

Published: 1 July 2022 09:11 CEST
France charges widow 27 years after husband found beheaded

Christophe Doire, 28, was found beheaded on Christmas Day, 1995 around the town of Busset in the Auvergne region of central France.

Regional prosecutor Eric Neveu said the widow, 56, who has not been named, had been detained on Tuesday and then charged Thursday by a magistrate and remanded in custody.

“Serious and concurring evidence points to her involvement in the murder of Christophe Doire,” he told reporters, adding she had been charged with murder and risked 30 years in prison if convicted.

“The investigations must continue to identify and arrest other protagonists,” he said, noting that elements suggested that the woman was “not alone during this process”.

He made clear it was not possible to make other information public at this stage but said she had failed to give “credible explanations”.

The move comes after Doire’s body was exhumed in April in order to carry out new tests. Neveu made clear that during interrogation the widow had denied any involvement in the killing.

Doire had disappeared on December 16th, 1985 after spending the evening at his brother’s. He left shortly before midnight, saying he was going hunting the next day.

His car was found but there was no sign of him until his body was found in a ditch by hunters. He was identified due to his papers and clothes he had on him.

Cases were twice opened against suspects, in 2000 and 2002, but they were dropped on both occasions and the crime has for years remained one of France’s most notorious cold cases.

