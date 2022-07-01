Read news from:
Australian PM welcomes ‘new start’ in relations with France

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed a "new start" in relations with France as he met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, after an acrimonious row between the countries over a submarine contract last year.

Published: 1 July 2022 14:19 CEST
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L)shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) prior to a working lunch at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris on July 1, 2022. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

“My presence here represents a new start for our countries’ relationship,” Albanese said after arriving at the Elysee Palace. “Australia’s relationship with France matters. Trust, respect and honesty matter. This is how I will approach my relations.”

Macron said that Albanese’s recent election and the first conversations between the pair “mark a willingness to rebuild a relationship of trust between our two countries, a relationship based on mutual respect.”

After acknowledging “difficult times”, Macron emphasised the two countries’ strategic partnership, their shared war history in Europe and their joint interests in stability in the Pacific region.

The statements, which followed a warm greeting between the two men and their wives in the courtyard of the presidential palace, mark a sea change in ties since the departure of former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

Macron was left furious last year after Morrison secretly negotiated to buy US-designed submarines and then ditched a landmark submarine contract with France worth €33 billion when it was signed in 2016.

France broke off diplomatic contacts with Australia and Macron repeatedly accused Morrison of having lied to him during a dinner they had in Paris in June 2021.

Outgoing French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian applauded Morrison’s election loss in May to Albanese, saying it “suits me fine.”

Morrison’s actions were marked by “brutality and cynicism, and I would even be tempted to say of unequivocal incompetence”, Le Drian said as he handed over to his successor Catherine Colonna on May 21st.

Albanese announced earlier this month that French submarine maker Naval Group had agreed to a “fair and an equitable settlement” of €555 million for Australia ending the decade-old submarine contract.

“It is important that that reset occur,” Albanese told national broadcaster ABC in an interview on June 24th.

French police hold 10 over Channel boat disaster

French police were holding 10 people suspected of involvement in the November 2021 Channel drowning of migrants in which 27 people died, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Published: 30 June 2022 13:42 CEST
One has been charged with manslaughter and people-trafficking, and the nine others were to be taken before a judge who will decide whether to charge them as well, the source said, asking not to be named.

Police had arrested 15 people suspected of involvement overnight Sunday to Monday, but released five of them without charges.

The death of the 27 in late November was the worst disaster in the Channel since 2018, when the narrow strait became a key route for migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia who have been increasingly using small boats to reach England from France.

Among the 27 — aged seven to 47 — were 16 Iraqi Kurds, four Afghans, three Ethiopians, one Somali, one Egyptian and one Vietnamese migrant.

Only two people survived the disaster, which sparked tension between the British and French governments, with President Emmanuel Macron vowing France would not allow the Channel to become a “cemetery”.

