Russian LGBT artists find sanctuary in Paris

For many LGBT Russian artists, the invasion of Ukraine and the accompanying political crackdown was the final straw. Helped by a Paris charity, they have found a new home in France.

Published: 30 June 2022 10:23 CEST
Russian LGBT artists find sanctuary in Paris
Participants gather at the Place de la bastille, in Paris, during the annual Pride Parade on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Alexei, a 23-year-old composer, used to believe that he could ride out President Vladimir Putin’s regime, but watching his friends being arrested or fleeing the country in the wake of the war, he felt he had been naive.

“The war caused me pain, shame and guilt — you tell yourself that you haven’t done enough against this regime,” Alexei, who did not want to give his full name, told AFP.

He knew he had made the right decision to leave when he heard that police had visited the St Petersburg music school where he was a teacher, accusing it of promoting “LGBT propaganda” over a photo of Alexei kissing his boyfriend on its Facebook page.

He came to Paris with the help of a support group, the Agency of Artists in Exile, and was joined by his boyfriend soon after.

The agency set up a hotline for artists from both Ukraine and Russia following the invasion and has helped around 100 artists from the two countries, providing them with studio space, as well as help with visas, language training and psychological support.

As he plays Rachmaninov — a Russian composer — in one of the agency’s practice rooms, Alexei says he is relieved but daunted.

“Here, I have some freedom,” he said. “I just don’t know what to do with that freedom.”

Ukrainians, Russians together

Others have found the transition difficult, too.

Having lived in constant fear of being beaten up back home, Angelu, a non-binary fashion designer, said they were too traumatised to leave their new apartment in Paris when they arrived.

It was, perhaps fittingly, a Ukrainian neighbour who approached them and helped them gain confidence to explore the city.

That relationship is mirrored around the agency’s workshops, where Russians and Ukrainians work closely together, and recently held a joint exhibition.

“The war stops at the doors of the workshop,” said Judith Depaule, who co-founded the agency in 2016.

It is a strange mix, she said, since the Russians have lost all sense of patriotism and the Ukrainians are in the midst of patriotic fervour.

Gena Marvin, 23, arrived in late April.

Back in Moscow, the transgender artist was working on “trash art”, using discarded items to create costumes and sculptures, as well as performances such as wrapping her body in tape that evoke “a country where there is no freedom and where the freedom of my body was not permitted”.

Still listed as male on her official documents, Marvin was terrified of being called up to fight in Ukraine, and decided to leave after being arrested at an anti-war demonstration.

“I don’t feel the same fear in France, but I am still on edge because once you’ve been accustomed to fear, you never totally lose it,” she said.

She has thrown herself into her new life. Over the weekend, she could be seen wrapped in rainbow-coloured tape for the Pride March in Paris.

Alexei, who is working on the soundtrack for a film about Ukraine, still holds out hope of one day being able to go home.

“It is not Russia that is homophobic — only the Russian state,” he said.

Time’s up for France’s historic ‘speaking clock’

For nearly 90 years, anyone in France needing to know what time it is down-to-the-second could ring up the Paris Observatory and get an automated, astronomy-based response.

Published: 29 June 2022 17:30 CEST
Time's up for France's historic 'speaking clock'

But the final countdown for the world-first service has begun.

Nostalgia fans hoping to dial 3699 and get the soothing voice of France’s “speaking clock” will have to move fast because telecoms operator Orange is pulling the plug on July 1.

“When I was a kid my mom never stopped asking me to use the speaking clock,” recalled Claire Salpetrier, an English teacher in Magnanville, west of the capital.

It all started when in 1933, the astronomer and Paris Observatory director Ernest Esclangon, got fed up with people clogging up the centre’s only phone line to ask the official time — an essential service in the days of mechanical clocks.

So he developed a concept that would later be adopted worldwide, incorporating the latest technologies as the decades went by.

Orange, the former state telecom monopoly, said the Observatory got several millions of calls in 1991, when dedicated infrastructure was set up to provide times accurate to the 10th millisecond.

“The utility was pretty strong back then, but bit by bit we started seeing an erosion,” Orange’s marketing director Catherine Breton told AFP.

“There were just a few tens of thousands of calls in 2021.”

Hearing the famous “At the fourth beep, the time will be…” in alternating men’s and women’s voices last stood at 1.50 euros a pop ($1.58), which may also have proved dissuasive in the era of smartphones.

‘Sad and nostalgic’

“I was surprised it still existed. It’s something we knew about as kids, when we didn’t yet have cell phones,” said Antonio Garcia, a health clinic director in Meulan-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

“It was super handy when you needed to take a train or a plane — I can still remember the ‘beep, beep, beep’,” he said.

The current version is the fourth generation of the service and is calculated from Coordinated Universal Time in a temperature-controlled room by the Time-Space Reference Services lab (SYRTE) housed at the Observatory.

Much of the equipment needed to keep it up and running needs replacing, an investment that doesn’t appear to be worth the effort.

Media relations specialist Charlotte Vanpeen said she used to use it “when the power went out and you needed to reset the time on everything”.

“Hearing about its end makes me sad and nostalgic,” she said.

“Kids these days have all these technologies and don’t know about what we had. The good things are being forgotten.”

For Michel Abgrall, the research engineer in charge of keeping the speaking clock running, its demise is “a bit emotional.”

“It’s part of our cultural heritage,” he said.

But for those worried about knowing the precise time, Abgrall says don’t fret: It features prominently on the Observatory’s home page.

