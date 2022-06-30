Paris airports cancel 17% of flights as staff strike

Giverny

About 70 kilometres from Paris, Giverny hosts the colourful gardens captured in Claude Monet’s paintings, as well as the famous lily pond that inspired his water lilies series.

Art lovers will be able to walk the grounds of Monet’s home and take a tour of his quarters. The surrounding area is picturesque, with several walking paths to explore.

Giverny was the prettiest 😭 pic.twitter.com/p9FZVqETNn — liz 🧚 (@hoppipolleenzy) June 27, 2022

How to get there

Public Transport – The train is arguably the easiest way to get to Giverny from Paris. You take the TER from Saint-Lazare station, and the ride is just under an hour (about 52 minutes). Tickets can be as low as €9. However, beware that this will take you to the Vernon station, so upon arrival you will need to take a short shuttle from the SNCF station to the parking lot in Giverny. From Spring to Autumn, you can take a shuttle bus leaving from Paris which goes directly to Giverny. You can see the schedule HERE. If you schedule a private tour, it will likely involve a bus shuttle.

Car – The drive from Paris to Giverny is typically between an hour and a half to two hours. There are two parking lots available.

Tips – If you are going during the summer, try to get there as early as possible in the morning to avoid the afternoon crowds. You can buy your tickets for the house and gardens ahead of time. There is also the Museum of Impressionism which is well worth the visit as well (although it doesn’t actually contain any Monet waterlilies paintings).

Deauville

CET ETE, CAP SUR LA NORMANDIE EN TRAIN🚉/Pour permettre aux voyageurs de découvrir la beauté de la Normandie, la Région et SNCF Voyageurs relancent les offres à petit prix vers les destinations emblématiques du territoire.

👉https://t.co/KX6PkRpXlD#indeauville #train #deauville pic.twitter.com/PnLRwRNIMb — Deauville (@DeauvilleFr) June 14, 2022

Known as a summer hot spot for Parisians looking to enjoy the beach, seafood, and fresh air, Deauville boasts a 2km beach and a boardwalk known for its art deco beach huts inscribed with the names of celebrities who frequented the Deauville Film Festival.

There’s also many opportunities to get great seafood much as langoustines dipped in butter or moules marinères.

How to get there

Public Transport – There is a direct train from Paris Saint-Lazare to Trouville-Deauville that takes two hours and 10 minutes. Tickets are usually around €30 one way. If you take the bus, there are several private companies (like BlaBlaBus and Flixbus, for example) offering affordable options (usually falling between 10 to €20. The ride is between three to four hours, typically).

Car – The drive to Deauville from Paris is about two and a half hours.

Tips – If you drive, beware that parking is quite limited and is usually paid per hour, particularly on public holidays or popular weekends. If you rent a car, be sure to check how many miles you are allowed to drive on the rental vehicle, or you might be hit with extra charges. Keep in mind that Normandy can be a bit cooler and rainier than Paris. It might be good to take some extra layers just in case.

Chateaux in the Loire Valley

Unesco has designated 280 kilometres of the Loire Valley a heritage site and 22 castles, large and small, are dotted along the Loire river – among the most accessible from Paris are Blois and Chambord.

The former is a bit smaller, but is still worth the visit of its four ‘grand architectural styles.’ Chambord is the largest chateau in the Loire Valley, with speculation that Leonardo da Vinci may have been involved in its design. In addition to castles, hot air balloon rides are a popular way to get a bird’s eye view of the landscape.

How to get there

Public Transport – There is an SNCF train that takes about an hour and 45 minutes to get to the Blois-Chambord station, which is opposite Blois chateau. To get to Chambord from the station, you can take a shuttle ride (about a half hour). The train ride typically costs around €30 one way.

Car – The Loire Valley is about 100 kilometres south of Paris, it takes about two hours to reach the Château de Chambord, but more like two and a half hours to get to Château Royal d’Amboise.

Tips – Rent a bike! The Loire Valley is known for its biking paths. Keep in mind to visit castles, you will typically need to purchase a ticket. Most will offer multi-language tours, but be sure to double check prior to booking.

Fontainebleau Castle and Forest

🔝🚅 #NEXTSTOP 🚅🔝

Located near #Paris, Fontainebleau Castle is one of the biggest in #France and has been a #UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1981. A must-see on your next visit! 🤗https://t.co/bXVkSwjkBT pic.twitter.com/sjg9UdH2D5 — Renfe-SNCF (@Renfe_SNCF) December 29, 2021

An ideal spot for nature lovers and history lovers alike, Fontainebleau’s castle is one of the largest in France and was the official residence of French monarchs from Louis VII to Napoleon III. On top of that, Fontainebleau is home to the second-largest national forest in France, with lots of hiking and biking trails to enjoy.

How to get there

Public Transport – Fontainebleau by train is just 45 minutes on the Transilien from Gare de Lyon. The ride is under €10 each way, and is included in the Navigo pass is your pass covers all 5 zones.

Car – By car, the journey is about 70 kilometres, and takes a little bit over an hour.

Tips – Pack some snacks for your visit to the Château because food options are limited once inside. Also, as Fontainebleau is more rural, it can be tricky to find an Uber or a taxi, so download the local bus timetable.

Disneyland Paris

Quand Disneyland Paris passe en mode "nuit", la magie brille encore plus ! 🌟✨ pic.twitter.com/ItzmwYyunj — Disneyland Paris (@DisneylandParis) May 15, 2022

Fun fact – Disneyland is actually a more popular tourist attraction than the Eiffel Tower. Each year an average of 10 million people visit the park per year. Despite its name it’s not actually in Paris but it’s not far – just 30 kilometres away and well-connected on public transport.

The park offers tons of fun rides and rollercoasters, and you won’t need much in the way of French language skills to have a good time here.

How to get there

Public transport – take the RER A toward Marne-la-Vallée Chessy (Parc Disneyland) from one of five stops in central Paris (Charles de Gaulle-Étoile, Auber, Châtelet Les Halles, Gare de Lyon or Nation). It is about a 35 minute ride, one-way tickets cost €7.60.

Car – You can also get to Disneyland by car, the ride is a little under an hour and you take the A4 the whole way.

Tips – Disneyland Paris is home to two parks: Parc Disneyland and Parc Walt Disney Studios. You’ll want to look at the attractions offered at both parks prior to booking your tickets to decide which is more appealing to you. You can also choose a single park ticket or a park hopper ticket. If you want to eat dinner while at the park, it is best to make a reservation ahead of time. You can also consider downloading the app to be able to see wait times for the attractions you’re most interested in or purchase a queue-jumper ticket to skip the lines.

Versailles Castle and Gardens

Visiting Versailles gives you a fascinating look into French history and unforgettable opportunity to gaze at the opulent lifestyle of France’s former monarchs. There is typically a lot of waiting in line involved in visiting Versailles, but we have some tips below for how to minimise that.

How to get there

Public transport – take the RER C from several stations (Saint MIchel-Notre Dame, Gare d’Austerlitz, Musée d’Orsay, Invalides, Pont de l’Alma, and Champ de Mars) in Paris to the Versailles Château Rive Gauche station. It’s about a 15 minute walk to the palace. One way tickets on the RER are €3.65. You can also take the Versailles Express bus from the Eiffel Tower.

Car – You can drive to the palace, and it takes about an hour.

Cycle – there are cycle paths out of the city to the palace and some places offer a combined bike hire and guided tour of the gardens.

Tips – Buy a timed ticket – this will cut your wait time. The palace is beautiful and worth visiting, but most people leave Versailles talking about the gardens, especially in the spring time when the flowers are in bloom. Not to mention, entry to the park and gardens is free. There are also events held in the gardens through the summer such as concerts and fireworks displays (which need booking in advance). In summer the palace gets extremely busy so consider a winter trip, or at least try to avoid weekends.

Provins

Provins, France, UNESCO world heritage site, has a mid-June Medieval Festival drawing artisans, musicians, acrobats, dancers from all Europe. There's plays, re-enactments, olden crafts + curios, art, fabrics, jewellery, costumes, instruments, and medieval fayre #FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/dlYOjZwdWq — Flamenco Nut 🦩 (@flamencobug) May 2, 2019

The medieval town of Provins is a Unesco world heritage site with beautifully preserved medieval architecture and 11th century city walls. If you happen to visit during the month of June, you can also enjoy their famous Medieval Festival.

How to get there

Public Transport – take the SNCF Transilien train from Gare de l’Est on the Line P. A train departs each hour and the journey is about an hour and 20 minutes. The one way journey usually costs about €12. If you have a five zone Navigo pass, it will take you to Provins.

Car – To drive to Provins, you take the N4 and it is about an hour and 20 minutes.

Tips – If you are going by car, beware that parking in the city centre is limited. You can also look into the Provins pass to get some reduced prices on food and tourist activities.

Reims

#Champagne great region to visit and do guided tours. #Reims #Epernay and villages with so many great productions. You can drink champagne during the whole meal with every course. #Ruinart is great. #wine #France #gastronomy pic.twitter.com/D3eIGRSNs6 — France My Beautiful Destination (@FranceMBD) June 20, 2019

Have a yearning for some Champage-tasting? A day trip from Paris to the Champagne area is very doable! Reims, founded in around 80 BC, is itself worth the visit, particularly its famous gothic cathedral. The most famous tasting house is Veuve Clicquot, and there are several Paris to Reims champagne-oriented planned day trips and tours. It is about 150 kilometres north-east of Paris.

How to get there

Public Transport – take the SNCF train from Gare de l’Est, the journey is about an hour and 12 minutes, with several direct trains available per day. One-way tickets typically cost around €20, depending on when you book. There are also several bus options, which usually take about two hours. Tickets for the bus can be as low as €5-10 (again, depending on when you book. If you wait until the last second, the tickets for the bus can sometimes rival those for the train).

Car – By car, the journey to Reims takes about two hours and is mostly along the A4.

Tips – When planning your champagne tour, consider whether you’re looking to visit big houses (like Moet) or smaller, family owned ones. There are several, shorter family-run tours that can offer a more intimate experience, but they may not be as involved as the larger house options. While it’s natural to dress up to drink fizz, ask yourself before planning your outfit: will you be visiting the vineyard grounds? Will you be spending lots of time in cooler cellars?

Also, the city is not pronounced ‘reems’ – here’s how it sounds.

Brussels

If you want to cross a border, Brussels is just an hour and 20 minute train-ride away. Enjoy museums with extensive art collections without the long lines of Paris, marvel at the medieval architecture, drink a delicious Belgian beer, take in one of the city’s many parks, eat some moules-frites and chocolate, and say hi to the European Union.

How to get there

Public Transport – the train from Gare du Nord with Thalys is about an hour and 20 minutes long. If you book early enough, you might be able to find one way tickets for around €50. Depending on the time of day and day of the week, the tickets might fluctuate in price. Peak days and hours’ tickets might be closer to €100 one way. The bus is a much more affordable option, though it is a lot longer of a ride (between three and a half and four hours) – bus tickets are usually around €15.

Car – By car, the ride is about three hours and 45 minutes.

Tips – Try to go on a weekday, that way the train tickets might be a bit less expensive. Taking the train is the best way to make Brussels into a day trip, as the other options are considerably longer. In terms of what to see, we suggest heading straight to the Grand Place, and then moseying around from there – whether that be visiting the City Museum or walking along the Comic Strip Walls.

Thanks to the aforementioned EU, travel between France and Brussels is very straightforward with minimal checks, but remember that you are entering a different country so take your passport with you just in case.

Finally, if you’re willing to travel a bit longer on your day trip, we always recommend visiting Mont-Saint-Michel.

Mont Saint Michel

The moment when it’s not raining 🌧 The magical Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France 🇫🇷

📸 iDrone Aerials pic.twitter.com/eZx2dLwM0t — Wonderful Destinations by heart ❤️ (@WonderfulDest) June 25, 2022

Another Unesco world heritage site, the abbey on the island, with its spectacular view of the tide coming in and out, is worth the slightly longer trip. If you plan ahead for a guided tour, you could even cross the bay on foot and get to see all of the unique flora and fauna. It is one of the prettiest places in France, and definitely warrants a trip from Paris, or even an overnight stay.

How to get there

Public transport – take a direct train to Rennes (about an hour and a half) and then a shuttle bus to Mont-Saint-Michel (between thirty minutes and an hour). It takes a bit of planning, but with the right coordination you could do the trip in under three and a half hours from Paris. A one way ticket to Rennes typically costs around €35, while the additional bus ticket could be between five to €15.

Car – The drive to Mont-Saint-Michel from Paris is a little over four hours.

Private tour – Taking a shuttle or private tour to Mont-Saint-Michel is a great way to make the day trip a bit less cumbersome, as it is a long ride.

Tips – If possible, plan your trip based on the lunar calendar – some times of the month are better than others for watching the tide go up and down.

If you turn Mont-Saint-Michel into an overnight trip, it is also worth including some of the WWII memorial sites in Normandy. Locations such as Bayeux and Caen aren’t too far away from Mont-Saint-Michel.