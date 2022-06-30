Paris airports cancel 17% of flights as staff strike

Airport staff, including check-in staff and security staff, will walk out on Friday, July 1st in an ongoing dispute about pay.
After reviewing staffing levels at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports for Friday, the Direction générale de l’aviation civile has ordered that 17 percent of flights departing between 7am and 2pm be cancelled.
Anyone who has a flight booked on Friday is advised to contact their airline to find out if it will take off.
The strikes does not affect Paris Beauvais airport, which is run by a different operator, and will not affect arrivals into the airports.
The strike is the second one-day walk-out and unions say that action will continue if their demand for a 3.5 percent pay increase to cope with the rising cost of living is not met.
Several other strike actions are planned in the air travel industry this summer, as well as a national rail strike. You can find our regularly updated strike calendar HERE.
