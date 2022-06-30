Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

French police holding 10 over Channel boat disaster

French police are holding 10 people suspected of involvement in the November 2021 Channel drowning of migrants in which 27 people died, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Published: 30 June 2022 13:42 CEST
French police holding 10 over Channel boat disaster
A torn dingy boat near the beach of Wimereux, on the northern coast of France, from where migrants leave to cross the Channel on inflatable boats in an attempt to reach England. Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

One has been charged with manslaughter and people-trafficking, and the nine others were to be taken before a judge who will decide whether to charge them as well, the source said, asking not to be named.

Police had arrested 15 people suspected of involvement overnight Sunday to Monday, but released five of them without charges.

The death of the 27 in late November was the worst disaster in the Channel since 2018, when the narrow strait became a key route for migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia who have been increasingly using small boats to reach England from France.

Among the 27 — aged seven to 47 — were 16 Iraqi Kurds, four Afghans, three Ethiopians, one Somali, one Egyptian and one Vietnamese migrant.

Only two people survived the disaster, which sparked tension between the British and French governments, with President Emmanuel Macron vowing France would not allow the Channel to become a “cemetery”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Macron to host new Australia PM to reset damaged ties

French President Emmanuel Macron will this week hold talks in Paris with Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, seeking to repair ties badly damaged by the ditching of a submarine contract, an official said Wednesday.

Published: 30 June 2022 09:01 CEST
Macron to host new Australia PM to reset damaged ties

Macron is to host Albanese at the Elysee Palace on Friday morning, a French presidential official, who asked not to be named, told AFP on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

The talks at the Elysee will be the first such formal bilateral summit between the Australian and French leaders since former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison in September 2021 ripped up a French contract to build a dozen diesel-powered submarines.

The scrapping of the contract led to an unprecedented crisis between Canberra and Paris and such bad blood that outgoing foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian applauded Morrison’s loss in polls to Albanese, which he said “suits me fine”.

Morrison’s actions were marked by “brutality and cynicism, and I would even be tempted to say of unequivocal incompetence”, said Le Drian as he handed over to his successor Catherine Colonna on May 21.

The switch by Canberra came as it entered a new security pact with Britain and the United States. Macron recalled its envoys to both Australia and the United States over the furore.

France was particularly ruffled as it considers itself to be a key Pacific power thanks to overseas territories including New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

It was also stung as Macron had hosted Morrison at the Elysee in June 2021, months before the stunning about-turn, with French officials saying they were given no inkling even in private of what was to come.

Albanese announced earlier this month that French submarine maker Naval Group had agreed to a “fair and an equitable settlement” of 555 million euros (US$584 million) for Australia ending the decade-old multi-billion-dollar submarine contract.

“It is important that that reset occur,” Albanese told national broadcaster ABC in an interview on June 24.

“France, of course, is central to power in Europe but it’s also a key power in the Pacific.”

Morrison’s predecessor as premier, Malcolm Turnbull, said that the visit was a “big opportunity” to help Paris and Canberra get over a “very bad period” when the French government did not even “pick up the phone.”

Albanese “is not Scott Morrison, so that’s a big advantage”, he told French journalists at an event organised by the Institut Montaigne in Paris.

SHOW COMMENTS