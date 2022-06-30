Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

France will soon launch ‘digital stamps’: Here’s how they’ll work

From the beginning of next year, instead of the usual face of France's Marianne on your envelopes, you will be able to use a 'digital stamp.' Here's how that will work.

Published: 30 June 2022 11:07 CEST
France will soon launch 'digital stamps': Here's how they'll work
France's inauguration for the newly-printed stamps with French national symbol "Marianne" in 2018. As of 2023, you might be able to replace this stamp with a digital code. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

La Poste has announced that starting in 2023, “digital stamps” will be available to consumers. 

“It’s very simple for the user,” assured Nathalie Collin, the director general of La Poste, explaining how the digital stamp will be an alternative to the ‘green’ stamps currently available for low-weight mail.

Here’s how it works: you download a code, which is a single-use 8-character code (a mix of letters and numbers) that you write by hand in the top right corner of your envelope or postcard instead of the stamp. Then, it works the same way – you send the letter just like you would any other.

You still have to pay for the code, just like you would a stamp. It is the same price of the usual green stamp, €1.16, but you purchase it on La Poste’s mobile application via a smartphone.

Outside of simply writing a number instead of sticking a stamp, the rest of the process is the same: mail that weighs less than 20 grams (the green stamp rate) will still arrive at its destination two days later.

La Poste is trying to modernise and adapt to the decline in paper mail: “18 billion letters ten years ago, 6 billion letters today,” said Collin. Thus, the company will invest €800 million by 2025 to accompany their modernisation, which will also involve providing assistance to the 13 million French people who have difficulty with digital technology.

Creating the digital stamp itself has been quite the innovative process – a team of a dozen researchers were involved in the process, which involved developing a “complex” algorithm to reduces fraudulent activity. 

But fear not – the paper stamp is not going to disappear. You’ll still be able to purchase and collect traditional stamps with France’s lovely lady, Marianne, on the front. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Travel, politics and Covid: What’s in store for France this summer?

The Talking France podcast is back for the final episode of this series and taking a look ahead to summer - from the possibility of early elections to eating snails, the French tourism industry and the vital cultural importance of les grandes vacances.

Published: 30 June 2022 10:15 CEST
PODCAST: Travel, politics and Covid: What's in store for France this summer?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield, plus political expert John Lichfield to take a deep dive into everything seasonal.

We’re looking at why the summer vacation is such a big deal in France, to the point that cities empty out, and how the long-standing French tradition of ‘staycation’ might help France’s vital tourism industry withstand the challenges ahead.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google, listen on the link below or download it HERE.

Usually politicians also take a summer break, but with the ongoing political crisis things might be different this year.

John Lichfield told us: “I think much depends on what happens when the parliament meets properly next week, whether this fragile alliance will allow the government to pass necessary bills like extending the fuel rebate.

“If they can manage to get through that without the system collapsing or gumming up entirely then I think we will see a summer break and hostilities recommence in September.

“Autumn elections? I think not, but it’s hard to see how there won’t be a new election next year, possibly in spring or early summer.”

One of the political challenges ahead is the possibility of changing the constitution to enshrine the right to abortion – Genevieve Mansfield explains how France’s constitution works, the steps required to change it and which constitution lasted just one year.

Strikes and traffic jams are also something of a summer tradition in France so we have tips on dealing with both, and we’re also answering the question that many tourists have asked – in tones ranging from curiosity to disgust – do the French really eat snails, frogs and horses?

Like most of the country, Talking France will be taking a break over the summer, but you can find all our previous episodes HERE, where we answer questions on topics as diverse as the country’s electoral system, regional rivalries and why a woman’s maiden name is so important.

We’re also keen to hear feedback from listeners and we love to get questions – email [email protected] with your thoughts, suggestions and questions.

SHOW COMMENTS