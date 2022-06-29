Read news from:
Time’s up for France’s historic ‘speaking clock’

For nearly 90 years, anyone in France needing to know what time it is down-to-the-second could ring up the Paris Observatory and get an automated, astronomy-based response.

Published: 29 June 2022 17:30 CEST
Paris observatory during the speaking clock's 80 anniversary. (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)

But the final countdown for the world-first service has begun.

Nostalgia fans hoping to dial 3699 and get the soothing voice of France’s “speaking clock” will have to move fast because telecoms operator Orange is pulling the plug on July 1.

“When I was a kid my mom never stopped asking me to use the speaking clock,” recalled Claire Salpetrier, an English teacher in Magnanville, west of the capital.

It all started when in 1933, the astronomer and Paris Observatory director Ernest Esclangon, got fed up with people clogging up the centre’s only phone line to ask the official time — an essential service in the days of mechanical clocks.

So he developed a concept that would later be adopted worldwide, incorporating the latest technologies as the decades went by.

Orange, the former state telecom monopoly, said the Observatory got several millions of calls in 1991, when dedicated infrastructure was set up to provide times accurate to the 10th millisecond.

“The utility was pretty strong back then, but bit by bit we started seeing an erosion,” Orange’s marketing director Catherine Breton told AFP.

“There were just a few tens of thousands of calls in 2021.”

Hearing the famous “At the fourth beep, the time will be…” in alternating men’s and women’s voices last stood at 1.50 euros a pop ($1.58), which may also have proved dissuasive in the era of smartphones.

‘Sad and nostalgic’

“I was surprised it still existed. It’s something we knew about as kids, when we didn’t yet have cell phones,” said Antonio Garcia, a health clinic director in Meulan-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

“It was super handy when you needed to take a train or a plane — I can still remember the ‘beep, beep, beep’,” he said.

The current version is the fourth generation of the service and is calculated from Coordinated Universal Time in a temperature-controlled room by the Time-Space Reference Services lab (SYRTE) housed at the Observatory.

Much of the equipment needed to keep it up and running needs replacing, an investment that doesn’t appear to be worth the effort.

Media relations specialist Charlotte Vanpeen said she used to use it “when the power went out and you needed to reset the time on everything”.

“Hearing about its end makes me sad and nostalgic,” she said.

“Kids these days have all these technologies and don’t know about what we had. The good things are being forgotten.”

For Michel Abgrall, the research engineer in charge of keeping the speaking clock running, its demise is “a bit emotional.”

“It’s part of our cultural heritage,” he said.

But for those worried about knowing the precise time, Abgrall says don’t fret: It features prominently on the Observatory’s home page.

The American library in Paris goes on the road

Throughout the summer and fall, librarians from the American library in Paris will be bringing 'pop-up' versions to other libraries and cultural institutions across the north of France and the rest of the Paris region.

Published: 29 June 2022 13:26 CEST
Looking for an opportunity to enjoy some bilingual inter-cultural exchange? If you live in the Paris region or the north of France, mark your calendars then because this summer and fall the American Library in Paris is going ‘on the road.’

Inspired by Franco-American Jack Kerouac’s famous book ‘On the Road’ the library will be partnering with the US Embassy in France and the Hauts France and Île-de-France regions to bring the ‘pop-up’ versions of library across the north of France this summer and fall.

A great opportunity to meet community members, enjoy the library’s archival exhibits, and listen to bilingual ‘Story Hours’ where all are welcome (regardless of their language ability!), the “On the Road” program will begin its travels on Friday, July 1st.

Each two-day tour stop will partner with a local library, museum or cultural centre, and will feature a different American author discussing a broad range of topics from current events to democratic values to climate change. Don’t miss out on the library activities and learning tools the travelling librarians will bring for people of all ages!

“One of the goals of the program is to extend the reach of the Library to new audiences, and beyond that to create a shared sense of community among diverse participants. Everyone is welcome,” said Library Director Audrey Chapuis. 

The first session will take place up in the north in Pas-de-Calais, at the Bibliothèque de l’Agglomération de Saint-Omer, and American journalist Cole Stangler will kick off a public discussion (in French) about disinformation.

After Pas-de-Calais, the library will hit the road again. First, the librarians will stick around the Paris region to Blanc-Mesnil (Seine-Saint-Denis) the weekend of July 8th and 9th, then off to Savigny-le-Temple (Seine-et-Marne) July 21th and 22nd, and afterwards Evry-Courcouronnes (Essone) September 28th and 29th. Then, they will head up north, starting in Lille the weekend of November 7th and 8th, and then off to Amiens November 25th and 26th, and Airion December 8th and 9th. The librarians are expecting to stop by Blérancourt as well sometime this fall.

For more information, you can go directly to the library’s website: https://americanlibraryinparis.org/ontheroad/

