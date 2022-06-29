Read news from:
The American library in Paris goes on the road

Throughout the summer and fall, librarians from the American library in Paris will be bringing 'pop-up' versions to other libraries and cultural institutions across the north of France and the rest of the Paris region.

Published: 29 June 2022 13:26 CEST
Photo by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash

Looking for an opportunity to enjoy some bilingual inter-cultural exchange? If you live in the Paris region or the north of France, mark your calendars then because this summer and fall the American Library in Paris is going ‘on the road.’

Inspired by Franco-American Jack Kerouac’s famous book ‘On the Road’ the library will be partnering with the US Embassy in France and the Hauts France and Île-de-France regions to bring the ‘pop-up’ versions of library across the north of France this summer and fall.

A great opportunity to meet community members, enjoy the library’s archival exhibits, and listen to bilingual ‘Story Hours’ where all are welcome (regardless of their language ability!), the “On the Road” program will begin its travels on Friday, July 1st.

Each two-day tour stop will partner with a local library, museum or cultural centre, and will feature a different American author discussing a broad range of topics from current events to democratic values to climate change. Don’t miss out on the library activities and learning tools the travelling librarians will bring for people of all ages!

“One of the goals of the program is to extend the reach of the Library to new audiences, and beyond that to create a shared sense of community among diverse participants. Everyone is welcome,” said Library Director Audrey Chapuis. 

The first session will take place up in the north in Pas-de-Calais, at the Bibliothèque de l’Agglomération de Saint-Omer, and American journalist Cole Stangler will kick off a public discussion (in French) about disinformation.

After Pas-de-Calais, the library will hit the road again. First, the librarians will stick around the Paris region to Blanc-Mesnil (Seine-Saint-Denis) the weekend of July 8th and 9th, then off to Savigny-le-Temple (Seine-et-Marne) July 21th and 22nd, and afterwards Evry-Courcouronnes (Essone) September 28th and 29th. Then, they will head up north, starting in Lille the weekend of November 7th and 8th, and then off to Amiens November 25th and 26th, and Airion December 8th and 9th. The librarians are expecting to stop by Blérancourt as well sometime this fall.

For more information, you can go directly to the library’s website: https://americanlibraryinparis.org/ontheroad/

