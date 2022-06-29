France’s PM calls for face masks in crowded spaces as Covid cases soar

Positive tests shot up to 147,248 according to figures released Tuesday, 54 percent higher than the previous week, with experts referring to a seventh wave of the virus in Europe.

Borne spoke out after a meeting with senior health officials and the administrative heads of France’s regions.

While it is no longer compulsory to wear masks on public transport, Borne said she was recommending using them in crowded places or confined spaces because of the rise in cases.

She also reminded people to wash their hands frequently, keep enclosed places aired and to check that they were up to date on their vaccinations.

Vulnerable people and anyone aged over 60 already have the right to a vaccine booster.

The second booster appointments have been available since May, but as cases rise the government has been stepping up communication urging those eligible to make an appointment.

📈 Très forte accélération du rythme : 75 000 rendez-vous pour une dose de rappel (le plus souvent, une 2e dose de rappel) ont été réservés hier et avant-hier sur Doctolib, 3 fois plus que les lundi & mardi précédents. #Covid19 1/4 pic.twitter.com/nbwbgXReau — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) June 29, 2022

The new figures are the highest since in France the end of April.

As of Tuesday, France is treating 15,496 people in hospital for Covid, compared to 14,333 a week ago. Of that number, 898 are in intensive care, compared to 841 a week earlier.