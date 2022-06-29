For members
EU extends Covid travel certificates until 2023
The EU has announced that its Covid travel certificate will be extended until 2023 - so what does this mean if you have a trip planned this year?
Published: 29 June 2022 11:03 CEST
Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
Trees, parks, and a stream: How Paris City Hall plans to redevelop Notre-Dame area
As work continues to restore Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral after the devastating fire of 2019, City Hall has released plans to redesign the area around the cathedral adding trees, a stream and an underground visitor centre.
Published: 28 June 2022 14:56 CEST
