French minister apologises for Champions League chaos

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday made a partial apology for chaos at last month's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris, while insisting fake tickets and "delinquency" were mostly to blame.

Published: 28 June 2022 12:06 CEST
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (C) attends a meeting with cabinet ministers after the parliamentary elections. (Photo by Thomas COEX / POOL / AFP)

“Should things have been managed better at the Stade de France (stadium)? The answer is yes. Am I partly responsible? The answer is yes,” Darmanin told RTL radio.

“Of course, I readily apologise towards everyone who suffered from this bad management of the event,” he added.

After scenes of fans crowded into tight spaces and being tear-gassed by police caused outrage around Europe, Darmanin poured fuel on the fire by blaming supporters with fake tickets for the disruption.

UEFA events director Martin Kallen last week told French senators investigating the fiasco that the football body’s count of fake tickets was far short of the tens of thousands claimed by French authorities.

“We don’t believe it’s the number mentioned in France,” he said, adding that 2,600 fake tickets were identified at turnstiles — compared with the number of 30,000 to 40,000 people with fake tickets and without tickets suggested by Darmanin.

“It was a question of fake tickets… that created the difficulties we all know about” of large crowds of fans packed into underpasses or outside locked gates, Darmanin insisted Tuesday.

He added that “if there was something that went wrong at the Stade de France, it was the fight against delinquency”, saying he had already ordered a reorganisation of policing around the venue and that three major matches since had passed without incident.

While some supporters did report being victims of crime by gangs of youths before and after the match, there were also many complaints about police treatment of fans.

Disabled Liverpool fans last week told the Senate how officers sprayed tear gas at people in wheelchairs.

The English supporters have reacted with particular fury to Darmanin’s defence of the French police’s actions.

“People’s memories will forever be tarred by the lack of organisation and heavy-handed policing, and then of course the way authorities tried to deflect blame and scapegoat Liverpool fans for their incompetence,” Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram told AFP earlier this month.

CCTV footage from around the stadium has also been deleted despite the Senate probe.

A government report published earlier this month said a “chain of failures” by French authorities has inflicted “severe damage” on the image of the country as it prepares to host the Olympic Games in 2024.

POLITICS

France’s Disabilities minister accused of attempted rape

French prosecutors are examining a formal complaint of attempted rape against the country's Disabilities minister after a third woman came forth to say that he had sexually assaulted her.

Published: 28 June 2022 11:55 CEST
The complaint against Solidarity and Social Cohesion Minister Damien Abad is “currently being examined”, the prosecutor’s office told AFP.

News website Mediapart reported earlier on Monday that a “centrist politician” had accused Abad of trying to rape her during a party at his home in 2010.

The complaint is the third sexual assault allegation against the minister. Prosecutors have not launched any formal investigation to date.

Abad denied the accusations in a written statement to the media, saying he would sue the woman for libel.

“I will not leave these mendacious and scandalous accusations without a response,” he said.

The woman’s lawyer did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, Mediapart published an article based on an interview with the woman. 

At the time of the party she was head of a youth section of the Nouveau Centre (New Centrist) party, of which Abad was the national president. He was also a deputy in the European Parliament.

The woman — whom Mediapart called “Laetitia”, not her real name — told the website that Abad offered her a drink that evening, but she noticed “something” floating at the bottom of the glass and spat out a mouthful of liquid in the bathroom.

When she came out, she said, Abad was waiting for her, pushed her into an adjacent room and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

“I was afraid, I was paralysed. I fought him, hit him in the stomach,” Mediapart quoted her as saying.

“Laetitia” said she then managed to break free, thanks to the arrival of a party guest, and fled from the room.

Mediapart said she cited eight people whom she either confided in later, or who witnessed part of the evening’s events.

The accusation against Abad follows other allegations of sexual assault against French ministers.

Last week, Macron’s junior minister for development, Francophonie and international partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou denied allegations of rape relating to her former job as a gynaecologist after three women filed criminal complaints.

Earlier, prosecutors investigated Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin over an allegation for rape filed in 2017. He denied any wrongdoing and prosecutors in January asked for the case to be dropped.

