INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Macron under pressure, the best French train journeys and cities under construction

From the political crisis to the climate crisis, via a rather grumpy-looking President Emmanuel Macron and the country's best train routes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 27 June 2022 09:08 CEST
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. Members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Political crisis

As a foreigner in France it’s not unusual to feel slightly lost when trying to follow the country’s politics – but this week we have been treated to the spectacle of the French also being completely stumped as France enters a political crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1950s.

The loss of the parliamentary majority for newly re-elected president Emmanuel Macron has plunged the country into deadlock, with a lot of suggestions for how it might be fixed – a Belgium-style coalition, a ‘government of national unity’, more elections – but few certainties.

Reader question: Can Macron dissolve the French parliament?

Macron’s speech to the nation on Wednesday night – unusually brief at just 8 minutes and giving the impression that he was rather grumpy – didn’t really shed any light on the situation.

Most commentators agree that ‘muddling through’ will be the political format for the next few months – primarily it seems to allow everyone to take their summer holidays in July and August. 

The latest Talking France episode has a lot more detail on what happened and what are the options now, as well as expert analysis of the situation from columnist John Lichfield, who told us: “Parliaments without a majority, revolving door governments and prime ministers who lasted a few months was the order of things in the 1940s and 50s, but this generation of politicians simply have no experience of trying to build alliances and coalitions.”

On a personal note, when a little old French lady stopped me in the street on Sunday to ask why the polling station wasn’t open, I was delighted to realised that I actually knew the answer, and was able to explain that our area is one the few places in France that did not have a second round of voting.

The local MP, Alexis Corbière of the hard-left La France Insoumise, received a massive 61 percent in round one – any candidate who gets more than 50 percent in round one is directly re-elected with no need for a second round.

This is the case for all two-round French elections (local, regional, parliamentary and presidential) but it’s quite rare for it to happen at the parliamentary level, while it has never happened in a presidential election. 

Burkini 

France’s highest court ruled this week on what might seem like a surprising topic for them to be troubled with – what women wear to go swimming in Grenoble.

Grenoble enacted three changes to its rules for municipal pools – men can wear swim shorts (most French pools say Speedos only), women can swim topless or can wear the full-body ‘burkini’ swimsuit.

No prizes for guessing which one of those provoked a national row, with the country’s Interior Minister furiously tweeting about secularism and demanding a review of the local ruling.

In the end the Conseil d’Etat ruled that women cannot wear the full-body swimsuit in Grenoble. Going topless is fine though.

While this all sounds extremely ridiculous, the debate is filtered through France’s complex and frequently-misunderstood tradition of laïcité (secularism).

EXPLAINED: What does laïcité really mean in France?

Heatwave

Temperatures across most of France have now dropped back to seasonal norms after the brutal and unusually early heatwave last week, which saw Paris reach 39C and parts of the south west get up to 44C.

But as the climate crisis intensifies this will become the new normal – the long-range forecast for France predicts a hot and dry summer with a high risk of droughts and wildfires.

This is why northern cities like Paris – which were simply not designed to cope with these temperatures – are having to adapt their architecture. Meanwhile on the south coast, Unesco has placed Marseille and Cannes on its risk list for tsunamis within the next 30 years. 

Festival time

On a more cheerful note, France on Tuesday enjoyed its first full Fête de la musique since 2019, with thousands of musicians performing throughout the day in towns and cities around France.

Paris was certainly rocking until the early hours and people took advantage of being able to enjoy the festival without any Covid-related restrictions.

And if you’re planning a trip this summer, definitely check out these videos of the most beautiful train journeys in France, some simply spectacular scenery on view. 



INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Ministers at risk, cooling cities and the best Macron memes

From the latest on the election trail to the challenge posed to French cities by the climate crisis, via a quick diversion into some funny Macron memes, our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 18 June 2022 10:15 CEST


Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Putain, il fait chaud, this week has been a scorcher.

Not only was the heatwave intense – with 12 départements put on the rarely-used ‘red’ alert level for temperatures that are dangerous to health – but weather experts say it is unusually early for a heatwave to strike.

But as the planet gradually warms, extreme weather events become more likely and this is something we will have to get used to.

On our Talking France podcast this week we discuss how cities are adapting to the heat, especially those in northern France that are simply not designed to cope with 40C temperatures.

This ‘forecast’ from 2014 has also been widely shared this week.

Elections

Sunday sees the second round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, with Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition in a tight race to secure an overall majority in the parliament.

We will be updating the site live on Sunday evening with the latest results HERE.

In last week’s first round of voting, the extreme-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour did very badly – not only was he and all his party’s candidates eliminated in the first round, but his total share of the vote fell from seven percent in the presidential elections to a humiliating 4.24 percent. Several other extremist candidates including anti-vaxxers also failed to get past the first round.

While most of France goes back to the polls on Sunday there are some exceptions, including my neighbourhood in which the sitting MP, Alexis Corbière of the far left La France Insoumise party, was re-elected with a whopping 61 percent of the vote – any candidate that gets an outright majority of more than 50 percent is elected directly without the need for a second round.

Macron visit

Emmanuel Macron joined his German, Italian and Romanian counterparts to visit Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, where the group announced that they would back giving Ukraine candidate status to join the EU. Macron also announced the delivery of more Cesar long-range self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

The French, German and Italian leaders travelled from Poland on a night train, and as soon as they set off, the memes began.

A video clip of the three leaders talking also revealed that Macron seemed to have a fancier carriage that Mario Draghi and Olaf Scholz.

Once in Ukraine, the leaders visited the devastated Kyiv suburb of Irpin before meeting Zelensky and holding a joint press conference where all four leaders avowed their total support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

As is always the case on these occasions, much attention was given to how the leaders greeted each other, anyone hoping for signs of a rift between Macron and Zelensky would have been disappointed when they watched the video, as the two greeted each other warmly with a handshake and a hug.

But it’s always possible to get a photo at a certain angle that appears to tell a different story, and this one has lead to some funny memes.

Music

And don’t forget the Fête de la musique on Tuesday – one of France’s most fun festivals.

Five things to know about the Fête de la musique

