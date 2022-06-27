Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Abortion protection – following the news from the USA, both Macron’s centrist Ensemble group and the leftist alliance Nupes say they intend to put forward a bill to inscribe the right to abortion in the French constitution.

EXPLAINED: What is the law on abortion in France?

Lorry drivers’ strike – unions representing drivers are calling for a series of blockades on the road on Monday, particularly targeting industrial zones in the greater Paris region. They are calling for wage increases to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

Tuesday

New parliament – the Assemblée nationale meets for the first time with its new cohort of deputés (MPs) who were elected or re-elected in last week’s parliamentary elections. It’s likely to be a tense meeting as the parliament is largely deadlocked after Macron’s party lost its outright majority and since then he has been unable to secure an alliance that would give him a voting majority. A new president of the Assembly will also be elected since the previous one, Richard Ferrand, lost his seat.

Hospital strike – Staff at the CHU hospital in Bordeaux will take industrial action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions. Strikes at hospitals do not involve staff walking out, but instead holding pickets and demonstrating to display their grievances.

Wednesday

Terror trial verdict – a verdict is expected in the trial of 14 people over the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris. All but one of the attackers died during or shortly after the attacks on the Bataclan, Stade de France and bars and restaurants. The surviving Salah Abdelslam is on trial with 13 others who are accused of helping the attackers or being involved in the planning – six of whom are being tried in abstentia. The trial began in November 2021.

Thursday

Tickets resto limits – the tickets restos that many French employees get usually have a maximum daily spend of €19. In 2020 and 2021, when many workers were working remotely for long periods, this limit was increased to €38 a day, but on Thursday the limit reverts back to €19 for use in restaurants, bars and cafés.

Friday

Airport strikes – staff at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports will walk out in a second one-day strike in an ongoing dispute over pay. The strike action covers airport staff including check-in and security staff, and on their last walk-out one quarter of departures from Charles de Gaulle airport were cancelled.

Anyone with flights booked on that day is advised to contact their airline. The strike does not affect Paris Beauvais airport, since this is run by a different operator.

READ ALSO How strikes and summer shortages will affect travel in France this summer

Tour de France – the 2022 Tour de France begins, this year cyclists set off from Copenhagen before heading into France for the rest of the race.