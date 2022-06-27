Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From strikes to trial verdicts, with doubtless more political rows and the start of the Tour de France, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 27 June 2022 08:34 CEST
Updated: 27 June 2022 10:11 CEST
Paris Charles de Gaulle airport employees are involved in a pay dispute. Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP

Monday 

Abortion protection – following the news from the USA, both Macron’s centrist Ensemble group and the leftist alliance Nupes say they intend to put forward a bill to inscribe the right to abortion in the French constitution. 

EXPLAINED: What is the law on abortion in France?

Lorry drivers’ strike – unions representing drivers are calling for a series of blockades on the road on Monday, particularly targeting industrial zones in the greater Paris region. They are calling for wage increases to help them cope with the rising cost of living.

Tuesday

New parliament – the Assemblée nationale meets for the first time with its new cohort of deputés (MPs) who were elected or re-elected in last week’s parliamentary elections. It’s likely to be a tense meeting as the parliament is largely deadlocked after Macron’s party lost its outright majority and since then he has been unable to secure an alliance that would give him a voting majority. A new president of the Assembly will also be elected since the previous one, Richard Ferrand, lost his seat.

Hospital strike – Staff at the CHU hospital in Bordeaux will take industrial action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions. Strikes at hospitals do not involve staff walking out, but instead holding pickets and demonstrating to display their grievances.

Wednesday

Terror trial verdict – a verdict is expected in the trial of 14 people over the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris. All but one of the attackers died during or shortly after the attacks on the Bataclan, Stade de France and bars and restaurants. The surviving Salah Abdelslam is on trial with 13 others who are accused of helping the attackers or being involved in the planning –  six of whom are being tried in abstentia. The trial began in November 2021.

Thursday

Tickets resto limits – the tickets restos that many French employees get usually have a maximum daily spend of €19. In 2020 and 2021, when many workers were working remotely for long periods, this limit was increased to €38 a day, but on Thursday the limit reverts back to €19 for use in restaurants, bars and cafés.

Friday

Airport strikes – staff at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports will walk out in a second one-day strike in an ongoing dispute over pay. The strike action covers airport staff including check-in and security staff, and on their last walk-out one quarter of departures from Charles de Gaulle airport were cancelled.

Anyone with flights booked on that day is advised to contact their airline. The strike does not affect Paris Beauvais airport, since this is run by a different operator.

READ ALSO How strikes and summer shortages will affect travel in France this summer

Tour de France – the 2022 Tour de France begins, this year cyclists set off from Copenhagen before heading into France for the rest of the race.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From lots of political drama to music festivals and the summer sales, here's what is happening this week in France.

Published: 20 June 2022 08:47 CEST
Monday

Political horse-trading – after Emmanuel Macron lost his majority in parliament in Sunday’s elections, he and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will need to build an alliance with opposition MPs in order to pass legislation over the next five years. 

Speaking as the results came in on Sunday, Borne said: “We will work from tomorrow to build a working majority.”

Negotiations are likely to take some time.

READ ALSO What happens next after Macron loses majority in parliament?

Energy sector strike – the militant CGT union has called a strike of workers in the energy sector, in a dispute over pay.

Tuesday

Fête de la musique – Tuesday marks June 21st, the longest day, which in France is also the day of the Fête de la musique, where towns and cities all over the country stage concerts and music events.

READ ALSO 5 things to know about the Fête de la musique

Parliament ends – the current session in the Assemblée nationale ends, so this marks the last day in parliament for all the deputés (MPs) who failed in their re-election bids, or who decided not to stand again. The first session of the newly-elected parliament is the following Tuesday, June 28th. 

Funeral – the funeral will be held in Paris of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, the French TV journalist who was killed while reporting in Ukraine.

Champs-Elysée film festival – running throughout the week, the Paris festival will screen a wide selection of French and American independent films in different movie theatres across the Avenue des Champs-Elysées.

Wednesday

Summer sales – in most of France (apart from Alpes-Maritime and Corsica) the summer sales begin. Sales in France are tightly regulated and the dates are set by the government. These sales run for four weeks with plenty of bargains to be had.

Thursday 

Brussels trip – Macron heads to Brussels for a meeting of the European Council.

Friday

Rugby final – France’s top-flight rugby league the Top 14 holds its grand final on Friday night, where Castres Olympique will take on Montpellier. The final is always held at the Stade de France, so if you’re in Paris you might suddenly notice a lot of southern French accents and rugby tops.

Saturday

Pride parades – as Pride month comes to a close several big cities hold their Pride parades, including Paris, Biarritz, Bourges and Montpellier.

