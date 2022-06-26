Phone bills, English-language films and Covid tests – 6 essential articles for life in France

Travelling without access to the internet is almost impossible these days. We use our phones for mapping applications, contacting the Airbnb, even scanning the QR code for the restaurant menu.

If you have a phone registered in an EU country you don’t need to worry, thanks to the EU’s cap on charges for people travelling, but everyone else needs to be careful with their phone use abroad. Here’s what you need to know.

How to avoid huge ‘roaming’ phone bills while visiting France

Speaking of travel … the virus that should not be named hasn’t gone away. Here are your questions answered on testing, isolation and medical treatment if you fall sick while on holiday.

Paxlovid, tests and isolation: Covid care for tourists in France

Going to the cinema is one of life’s joys for many people – and France, the home of Cannes, is well known as a nation of cinephiles.

But what if you want to enjoy an overseas film with its original language soundtrack rather than one that has been dubbed into French? You can do that…

Reader question: Can you avoid seeing a dubbed movie in French cinemas?

The risk of tsunamis in the Mediterranean Sea is real – on October 16th, 1979, a tsunami, caused by a landslide, hit the coast of Nice and killed a dozen people. More recently, the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea was hit by a tsunami in 2020.

But the climate crisis and rising sea levels mean that experts fear they will no longer be rare events along the Mediterranean coast in the next 30 years.

French riviera: Unesco tsunami warning for Marseille and Cannes

In very much related environmental news, France has endured at least 43 heat waves have been detected since 1947, but they are becoming more alarming – with the latest one, before all the storms, breaking temperature records all over the place.

So, here is how the country plans to change the landscape of its cities in order to cope with ever-increasing canicules.

Trees to trams: How French cities are adapting to summer heatwaves

And finally … From football to breakfast pastries, France contains some fierce local rivalries which are mostly fought through words and gastronomy, but occasionally spill over into physical battles. Here’s a look at what near neighbours in France love to hate about each other.

Cassoulet to cider: Where are France’s fiercest local rivalries?