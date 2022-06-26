EXPLAINED: France’s new rules for advertising rental properties

If you are a private landlord and have a property that you want to advertise on the rental market in France, the rules on what information you need to include on the listing have been pretty vague – up until now.

But an official ruling means that from July 1st that changes. From this date onwards, your advertisement must contain the following information:

Rental costs

Monthly rental costs must be clearly mentioned on your listing.

Charges

You must include information on any charges that the tenant will incur and information on how these charges can be paid. These charges can include anything from heating costs, to a concierge service. If you want to do an official ‘état des lieux’ or inventory of the property, this costs money. If you want the tenant to cover the cost, you must mention this on the advertisement (as well as the amount).

Rent control information

If your property is in an area subject to rent control, you must include the following text in your listing: “zone soumise à encadrement des loyers“. You must specify the minimum and maximum rental price in your area.

You can find out if your property is in such a zone by using this simulator.

Other

You must include information the the deposit that will be required. You must list the commune or arrondissement where the property is located. You must also provide the surface area of the property as well as information on whether it is furnished or unfurnished.

The above information must appear on any advertisement – no matter what form that advertisement takes.