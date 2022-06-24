For members
CRIME
French police launch new service to keep empty homes secure
Leaving your property empty puts it at risk of burglars or squatters and this is a particular worry for second-home owners, whose homes are often vacant for prolonged periods.
Published: 24 June 2022 16:14 CEST
(Photo: Fred Tanneau / AFP)
PROPERTY
French property hotspots: The coastal areas that buyers are flocking to
The French property market is the busiest it has been for decades, with coastal properties particularly in demand. France-based real estate agent Joanna Leggett shared three of the biggest hotspots for buyers.
Published: 24 June 2022 12:05 CEST
