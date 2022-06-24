Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

STRIKES

French fuel industry strike targets service stations and refineries

Service stations around France are expected to close on Friday as staff walk out, while unions will also be blockading several oil refineries.

Published: 24 June 2022 09:57 CEST
French fuel industry strike targets service stations and refineries
Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

The CGT union has called a strike on Friday to protest at low pay for employees of the French energy giant Total Energies, particularly those who work in the company’s network of service stations.

The refineries of Gonfreville-l’Orcher (Seine-Maritime), Feyzin (Rhône), La Mède bio-refinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the depot of the former Flanders refinery near Dunkirk (Nord) will be blockaded.

The union expects “no product will enter or leave these sites for 24 hours” where production levels will be at a minimum. Walkouts at the Donges refinery (Loire-Atlantique) are also expected.

Total Energies also has a network of service stations, both on autoroutes and smaller roads, and it is expected that some of them will close on Friday, although it is not expected that all will be affected. 

READ ALSO 8 things to know about driving in France this summer

Thierry Defresne, CGT rep for Total Engergies staff, told France Info: “We see that a total of 10 billion dollars have been paid to shareholders for the year 2021. So we think that there is indeed an imbalance.

“In the face of the 2.35 percent that was given to employees at the beginning of the year, if we compare to the 52 percent increase of the CEO, we think that in this story and in the face of the historical record of Total Energies, employees have been forgotten about.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

French Ryanair crews call for ‘unlimited’ strike action over summer

Staff at three French airports employed by budget airline Ryanair have filed a notice for 'unlimited' strike action over the summer in an ongoing dispute about pay. The action comes after strikes by airport staff in Paris and complaints from Easyjet's French pilots.

Published: 14 June 2022 11:32 CEST
French Ryanair crews call for 'unlimited' strike action over summer

The strike notice filed by the Syndicat national du personnel navigant commercial, which represents the majority of flight attendants, concerns Ryanair staff at Toulouse, Marseille and Paris Beauvais airports.

The union said that the dates for strike action would be communicated to the airline “in due course” but added that peak travel times would be targeted, including the start of school holidays at the beginning of July and the long weekend around the July 14th Bastille Day holiday.

Flights to Morocco, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Corsica, England, Scotland and Ireland are likely to be affected.

The notice comes after airport staff – including security staff – at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports have called for a strike on July 1st. An earlier one-day action by the same group caused one quarter of departures from Charles de Gaulle airport to be cancelled.

Both the Ryanair staff and the Paris airports staff are calling for pay increases to help them deal with the increasing cost of living.

Separately, French pilots employed by Easyjet have written to the company CEO denouncing the chaotic operations that have seen the airline cancel dozens of flights already this summer, saying staff have been “duped” by the company. There is at present no notice of strike action from the Easyjet pilots.  

Staff shortages have led to long queues at airports around Europe as mass travel restarts after the pandemic.

READ ALSO Strikes and staff shortages – how travel in France will be affected this summer

So far France has not been as badly affected as countries including the Netherlands, Ireland, UK and Sweden, but passengers flying long-haul from Paris airports have reported long waits to get through security and check-in.

Unions have warned that airports will be seriously short-staffed throughout the summer, and passengers are advised to check carefully the recommended arrival time from their airline. 

You can keep up with the latest on strike action at our strikes section HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS