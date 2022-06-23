Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: What next in France’s political crisis and why’s everyone taking the train this summer?

In a very dramatic week for France, The Local's Talking France podcast is back, digesting the political crisis, as well as discussing the summer sales, the expanding train network and whether people in France really work just 35 hours a week.

Published: 23 June 2022 10:39 CEST
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to dissect the aftermath of the parliamentary election that has plunged France into a political crisis.

We look at what happened, what Emmanuel Macron’s options are for the months ahead and how the far-right ended up with so many seats in parliament.

Listen on the link below, or find the podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google, or download it HERE.

John Lichfield told us: “We are in an unknown situation for this generation of politicians – they are not used to this type of haggling, trying to form majorities on different issues or alliances. This is not something that has been happening in France for half a century or more.

“In the 1940s and early 1950s there were frequent French parliaments that had no majority, revolving door governments, prime ministers who lasted only a few weeks – that’s not really happened since the system was changed by Charles de Gaulle.”

Stepping away from politics, we’re getting on the train – the latest travel trend is for swapping planes for trains and France is great place to do this thanks to the high-speed TGV network. The country also has some exciting plans for more night-trains and international travel to and from France is also under expansion.

As the summer sales begin, Gen explains how les soldes came about and why it is that the French government so strictly regulates them.

And we’re looking at one of the big questions about France – does everyone here really only work 35 hours a week?

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google, or find all previous episodes HERE

Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Strikes, regional rivalries and how French cities are adapting to heatwaves

As France bakes under an unusually early heatwave, the latest edition of Talking France examines how French cities are adapting to the new reality of hotter summers, as well as discussing French regional rivalries, the latest strike action and the reality of driving in France.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:41 CEST
Updated: 19 June 2022 09:16 CEST
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield to discuss all the latest talking points in France – from the neck-and-neck elections on Sunday to the threatened summer of strikes.

As temperature records break around France, we’re also looking at how French cities are adapting to the climate crisis – particularly the northern cities that are badly designed for the scorching summers that are the new reality.

You can find the podcast on Spotify or Apple, listen on the link below or download it HERE.

As ever we are answering questions from listeners – this week you asked us about the biggest regional rivalries, from sports to boundary disputes, food wars to flag rivalry.

And we also explain three things you need to know about French autoroutes – from the rules of the road to how it is that they came to be operated by private companies and how those toll prices are set.

You can find all previous episodes of the podcast – talking about topics as diverse as Emmanuel Macron, the Academie française and French music festivals – HERE.

