Brittany Ferries to launch world’s largest hybrid vessel on France-UK routes

Set to enter service in 2025, the ship will be called the Saint-Malo – and appropriately will operate on the Portsmouth-St Malo route.
The vessel will be able to run both on natural gas and battery power, and the company says it represents another step in its goal of lessening its carbon footprint, after it launched its first LNG-powered vessel, the Salamanca, earlier this year. The company will also launch another hybrid vessel, the Santoña in 2023.
The company announced that this hybrid ship “will be a first on the cross-Channel routes, demonstrating Brittany Ferries’ strong commitment to the energy transition.”
The Saint-Malo will run by combining thermal engines with electric motors/generators and batteries, which will allow it to significantly reduce its fuel consumption. The existing hybrid vessels are already set to reduce Brittany Ferries’ emissions by 20 to 25 percent.
On top of decreasing its carbon footprint, the addition of the hybrid vessel will also offer more beds, in order to increase its capacity for night crossings.
The ship will measure 194.7 meters long and 27.8 meters wide, which is larger than the current vessel in use, Le Bretagne, and will be able to increase passenger capacity during night crossings by 200 to 300 additional seats.
The cabins will range in size and accommodation, with both luxury and standard options. All cabin seats will be equipped with wifi, USB ports, and electrical outlets fitted to both EU and UK standards. Additionally, the ship will also offer five bars and restaurants, as well as a recreational area the deck and two play areas for children.
Member comments