US expects close work with Macron despite election losses

Macron was due to host far-right leader Marine Le Pen and other political party chiefs for rare talks at the Elysee as he seeks solutions to an unprecedented situation that risks plunging his second term into crisis two months after it began.

The Elysée said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, blamed by some analysts for heading a lacklustre campaign, had offered her resignation to Macron but the head of state turned it down.

Macron believes the government needs to “stay on task and act” and the president will now seek “constructive solutions” to the political deadlock in talks with opposition parties, said a presidential official, who asked not to be named.

The presidential schedule for Tuesday showed back-to-back meetings (with a break for lunch, naturally) with the leaders of the centre-right Les Républicains, the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the centrist MoDem party, the leader of Macron’s newly re-christened Renaissance party, Marine Le Pen of the far-tight Rassemblement National and Communist leader Fabien Roussel.

Not listed was hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist Nupes coalition, or the Green leader, although meetings will continue on Wednesday, the Elysée indicated.

The aim is to “build solutions to serve the French” at a time when there is no “alternative majority” to that of Macron’s ruling alliance, said the Elysée.

While Macron’s Ensemble (Together) coalition remains the largest party after Sunday’s National Assembly elections, it fell dozens of seats short of keeping the absolute majority it has enjoyed for the last five years.

Mélenchon and Le Pen made big gains, leaving them as major players in the new parliament. Macron’s alliance won 244 seats, well short of the 289 needed for an overall majority, in a low-turnout vote that resulted in an abstention rate of 53.77 percent. The election saw Nupes become the main opposition force along with its allies on 137 seats, according to interior ministry figures. But it appears unlikely the coalition of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left La France Insoumise will be able to retain common cause in the legislature.

Mélenchon called its results “fairly disappointing” and proposed Monday to make Nupes a permanent left-wing bloc.