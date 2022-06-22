Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH POLITICS

French minister investigated after rape allegations

A junior minister in President Emmanuel Macron's government is under investigation after two allegations of rape were brought against her, French prosecutors have said.

Published: 22 June 2022 14:52 CEST
French minister investigated after rape allegations
Chrysoula Zacharopoulou. (Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP)

The allegations go back to when Chrysoula Zacharopoulou – who is now state secretary for development, Francophonie and international partnerships – worked as a gynaecologist, according to French magazine Marianne.

One complaint was lodged on May 25th and the investigation opened two days later, the prosecutors said. The second complaint was filed on June 16th.

Greece-born Zacharopoulou, 46, joined the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in May, having been a member of the European Parliament for the previous three years. She reports to Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

She gained prominence in 2015 by campaigning for greater public awareness of endometriosis together with actress Julie Gayet, who this year married former French president Francois Hollande.

Zacharopoulou was strongly involved in the UN’s COVAX coronavirus vaccine rollout effort, and has spoken out in favour of women’s reproductive rights.

These are not the first rape allegations to overshadow Macron’s government and come at a time of political difficulty for the president after he failed to retain a majority in parliamentary elections.

Prosecutors investigated Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin over an allegation for rape filed in 2017. He denied any wrongdoing and prosecutors in
January asked for the case to be dropped.

Rape allegations were also made against Solidarities minister Damien Abad last month but French prosecutors have said they were not currently opening an investigation.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH POLITICS

French far-right MP in hot water for using noble name

A newly elected far-right lawmaker has been sued by the descendants of one of France's oldest aristocratic families for adding their name to his own.

Published: 22 June 2022 14:18 CEST
French far-right MP in hot water for using noble name

Emmanuel Tache de la Pagerie, 47, was one of dozens of Rassemblement National candidates voted into the National Assembly on Sunday, with his official ID verified and approved by the local authorities in the southern city of Marseille.

Born Emmanuel Tache in the working-class Paris suburb of Montreuil, he told Le Monde newspaper this week that he added “de la Pagerie” to his passport 30 years ago, when he worked in fashion and broadcasting before entering politics.

While not illegal under French law, the borrowed or suspect use of aristocratic surnames can be a prickly subject.

Critics of former president Valery Giscard d’Estaing sniped about his grandfather’s opportunistic acquisition of the noble-sounding “de” (“of”) particle, though few ever did for fellow commoner Charles de Gaulle.

The male line of the Tascher de la Pagerie family died out in 1993, but three of his descendants sued the deputy this week after learning their historic name had been appropriated.

“We have filed a complaint to protect the family name,” Frederic Pichon, a lawyer for the three women, told AFP, adding that a date for hearings would be set on July 8.

They are seeking a symbolic one euro in damages, and a fine of €500 per day if Emmanuel Tache continues to use their name.

“The fact that he’s in Rassemblement National, or France insoumise, or La République En Marche isn’t the problem,” he said, referring to the far left and the centrists of President Emmanuel Macron.

He said the aristocratic name was rare and noted “a risk of confusion in the eyes of the public,” even if the Tache/Tascher spellings are different.

“My clients are from Normandy but live in Paris, and are the sole heirs to have this name since the death of their father in 1993 — and one of his final
wishes was that his name be protected,” Pichon said.

Emmanuel Tache de la Pagerie did not respond to requests for comments, but told Le Monde that having just been elected, “I don’t have time to waste on this type of stuff”.

SHOW COMMENTS