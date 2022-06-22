Read news from:
French far-right MP in hot water for using noble name

A newly elected far-right lawmaker has been sued by the descendants of one of France's oldest aristocratic families for adding their name to his own.

Published: 22 June 2022 14:18 CEST
Rassemblement National (RN) MPs at the Assemblee Nationale. (Photo by Christophe Archambault / AFP)

Emmanuel Tache de la Pagerie, 47, was one of dozens of Rassemblement National candidates voted into the National Assembly on Sunday, with his official ID verified and approved by the local authorities in the southern city of Marseille.

Born Emmanuel Tache in the working-class Paris suburb of Montreuil, he told Le Monde newspaper this week that he added “de la Pagerie” to his passport 30 years ago, when he worked in fashion and broadcasting before entering politics.

While not illegal under French law, the borrowed or suspect use of aristocratic surnames can be a prickly subject.

Critics of former president Valery Giscard d’Estaing sniped about his grandfather’s opportunistic acquisition of the noble-sounding “de” (“of”) particle, though few ever did for fellow commoner Charles de Gaulle.

The male line of the Tascher de la Pagerie family died out in 1993, but three of his descendants sued the deputy this week after learning their historic name had been appropriated.

“We have filed a complaint to protect the family name,” Frederic Pichon, a lawyer for the three women, told AFP, adding that a date for hearings would be set on July 8.

They are seeking a symbolic one euro in damages, and a fine of €500 per day if Emmanuel Tache continues to use their name.

“The fact that he’s in Rassemblement National, or France insoumise, or La République En Marche isn’t the problem,” he said, referring to the far left and the centrists of President Emmanuel Macron.

He said the aristocratic name was rare and noted “a risk of confusion in the eyes of the public,” even if the Tache/Tascher spellings are different.

“My clients are from Normandy but live in Paris, and are the sole heirs to have this name since the death of their father in 1993 — and one of his final
wishes was that his name be protected,” Pichon said.

Emmanuel Tache de la Pagerie did not respond to requests for comments, but told Le Monde that having just been elected, “I don’t have time to waste on this type of stuff”.

French parliamentary elections: What happens on Sunday and why it matters

On Sunday most of France heads to the polls for the second round of voting in the parliamentary elections - here's what happens, when we get the results and what happens next.

Published: 2 June 2022 12:18 CEST
Updated: 19 June 2022 09:13 CEST
The elections législative (parliamentary elections) decide who fills the 577 available seats in the National Assembly for the next five years.

They elect MPs  to serve residents of France and French overseas territories, plus 11 MPs to look after the interests of French citizens living abroad, and voting is done on a constituency level.

June 12th marked the first round of voting in France – and produced a very close result and a record abstention level – but voting continues in a second round on June 19th.

Second round

Not everywhere holds a second round of voting – if a candidate wins an absolute majority of more than 50 percent of the vote then they have won, and there is no second round in their district.

This has happened in several areas, but the majority of constituencies saw no outright majorities last week, so will vote again on Sunday. 
 

In the second round, only candidates who scored at least 12.5 percent of the total vote in their constituencies appears on the ballot paper.

In most places it will be a choice between two candidates, but in some areas there are three candidates – known as a triangulaire – in round two.

The second round follows the same format as the first – polling booths open at 8am around France and close at either 6pm, 7pm or 8pm depending on the area, most of the big cities are keeping their pooling stations open until 8pm.

Preliminary results are announced at 8pm – these are based on votes counted at specially selected polling stations and are usually very accurate.

The final results are released by the Interior Ministry in the early hours of Monday.

READ ALSO Ministers, maids and ‘Wolverine’ – who’s standing in the French parliamentary elections

What next?

If Macron’s centrist party and its allies manage to win an outright majority in the Assembly, business will continue largely as usual. 

If they do not, the days and weeks after the election will be marked with horse-trading between political groups to try and put together an alliance that will back Macron – the most likely candidates for this are the MPs of Les Républicains, but independent MPs and smaller parties may also be involved.

Macron’s MP Elisabeth Borne will try to put together a binding alliance, or failing that may try to form an alliance on a vote-by-vote basis.

If all these options are impossible, Macron may be forced to enter a cohabitation with the leader of the largest group in the parliament.

Borne may also have to reshuffle her cabinet and appoint some new ministers, since Macron has decreed that any minister who is not re-elected will have to step down. A total of 15 of the 28 ministers are candidates, and at least three of them are facing a tough race.

Other key dates

June 21st marks the end of the mandate of the National Assembly elected in 2017. The MPs who have been re-elected will carry on, while their defeated colleagues -or those who decided not to stand – will leave.

On June 28th there is the first session of the elected Assembly and the election of the President of the National Assembly.

Why does all this matter?

The parliamentary elections generally attract less attention than the presidential ones, but they are crucial for what happens in France over the next five years.

Although Macron was re-elected president in April if he wants to pass any laws during his mandate he will need the backing of parliament, and therefore needs a majority of MPs who are either in his party or allied to him.

If he cannot win a parliamentary majority he could be forced into the position known as a cohabitation – appointing as prime minister the leader of the party that has the majority in parliament.

So essentially these elections are the difference between Macron forging ahead with his ambitious programme of reforms, or five years of ‘compromise’ government likely to be marked by paralysis.

Alliances

One notable feature of these elections is that many parties have formed alliances, agreeing not to run candidates against each other.

On the left is Nupes (Nouvelle Union Populaire, Ecologique et Sociale) which comprises the far left La France Insoumise, the centre left Parti Socialiste, the Greens and the Communists. It is lead by third-placed presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who is hoping to be appointed Prime Minister if his group wins the parliamentary majority.

In the centre is Macron’s party La République en marche, Horizon – the new party founded by ex PM Edouard Philippe – and the centrists of MoDem.

Not part of an alliance but still with candidates in the race are Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National party and the centre-right Les Républicains.

All the candidates from Eric Zemmour’s extreme right party were knocked out in the first round, along with candidates from some of the smaller parties such as the Animalist Party. 

