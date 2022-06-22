France’s record-breaking heatwave ends with storms and gales

Six départements in eastern France remain on orange alert – national forecaster Météo-France’s second highest warning level, indicating heightened vigilance – for the heat. They are: Ain, Isère, Jura, Loire, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire, where temperatures are expected to reach between 33C and 37C.

But the heat alert is set to be lifted at around 4pm, Météo-France said, while temperatures elsewhere will be closer to seasonal norms.

Météo-France’s 6am weather bulletin

Nine more départements in the west – Landes, Gironde, Charente-Maritime, Charente, Deux-Sèvres, Dordogne, Vienne, Haute-Vienne, Creuse – were placed on orange alert for violent thunderstorms on Wednesday morning. The storms will spread to affect large parts of the country in the afternoon and early evening, forecasters said.

Residents living in Charente-Maritime and the north of Gironde were among the areas hit by overnight storms, that featured heavy rain and hail.

This storm zone now affects all the departments of western Aquitaine as well as those in the historic Poitou-Charentes region, and will move up north as the morning progresses. A lull is then expected in most of the affected areas before 12noon, Météo France said in its 6am weather update.

Cloud and rain are forecast in départements from Occitanie into the Paca regions, with a risk of showers in the morning. Storms, occasionally strong with a risk of hail and heavy rain, will develop in many areas in the afternoon.

In Gironde, some internet users caught ball lightning on film.