France’s record-breaking heatwave ends with storms and gales

The worst of the heatwave that has broken temperature records across France was due to end on Wednesday, but parts of the country are now dealing with the risk of violent thunderstorms.

Published: 22 June 2022 10:23 CEST
(Photo: Guillaume Souvant / AFP)

Six départements in eastern France remain on orange alert – national forecaster Météo-France’s second highest warning level, indicating heightened vigilance – for the heat. They are: Ain, Isère, Jura, Loire, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire, where temperatures are expected to reach between 33C and 37C.

But the heat alert is set to be lifted at around 4pm, Météo-France said, while temperatures elsewhere will be closer to seasonal norms.

Météo-France’s 6am weather bulletin

Nine more départements in the west  – Landes, Gironde, Charente-Maritime, Charente, Deux-Sèvres, Dordogne, Vienne, Haute-Vienne, Creuse – were placed on orange alert for violent thunderstorms on Wednesday morning. The storms will spread to affect large parts of the country in the afternoon and early evening, forecasters said.

Residents living in Charente-Maritime and the north of Gironde were among the areas hit by overnight storms, that featured heavy rain and hail.

This storm zone now affects all the departments of western Aquitaine as well as those in the historic Poitou-Charentes region, and will move up north as the morning progresses. A lull is then expected in most of the affected areas before 12noon, Météo France said in its 6am weather update.

Cloud and rain are forecast in départements from Occitanie into the Paca regions, with a risk of showers in the morning. Storms, occasionally strong with a risk of hail and heavy rain,  will develop in many areas in the afternoon.

In Gironde, some internet users caught ball lightning on film.

Central France on alert for thunderstorms and ongoing heat wave

Around one third of France was on the orange weather alert on Tuesday for potentially severe thunderstorms and winds of up to 100km/h, coupled with an ongoing heatwave.

Published: 21 June 2022 13:59 CEST
Méteo France has placed 27 of the country’s 96 mainland départements under the orange weather alert for risks of thunderstorms and heatwave, on Tuesday.

This is the second highest level of weather alert, and cautions those impacted by it to “be very vigilant” because “dangerous weather phenomena are expected.” 

Heatwave

Of the 27 départements on alert, 10 départements (Ain, Allier, Drôme, Isère, Jura, Loire, Haute-Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire) are still being affected by the ongoing heatwave.

“Temperatures at the end of the night are still high all along the Rhone Valley,” explained Meteo France.

Thunderstorms

Regarding the risk of thunderstorms, 25 of the 27 départements are currently under the orange alert for this reason. Storms are expected to roll into central France around 4pm on Tuesday.

The départements affected by the orange alert for thunderstorms include: Ain, Allier, Ariège, Aude, Aveyron, Cantal, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Creuse, Dordogne, Doubs, Haute-Garonne, Gironde, Jura, Landes, Loire, Haute-Loire, Lozère, Puy-de-Dôme, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire, Deux-Sèvres, Tarn, Vienne and Haute-Vienne.

These storms have the potential of being quite intense, with lots of lightning, potentially strong hail falls, intense rainfall and high gusts of wind, potentially reaching about 80 to 100 km/h.

Violent thunderstorms already hit the south-west and west of France on Monday night, with heavy rainfall, gusts of wind and hail, hailstones that in some places reached more than 7cm in diameter, particularly in the Bordeaux region.

