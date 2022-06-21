Read news from:
Trees to trams: How French cities are adapting to heatwave summers

The world is heating up, and France is no exception. Here is how the country plans to change the landscape of its cities in order to cope with ever-increasing heatwaves.

Published: 21 June 2022 10:20 CEST
A person next to the Eiffel Tower holds a smartphone indicating a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in 2019 (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

While the whole of France is suffering from increasing temperatures, those in cities must prepare to take on an extra dose of heat, due to “heat island effect” which makes urban environments up to 8C hotter than the countryside.

Météo France reports that the country has suffered at least 43 heat waves have been detected since 1947, but they are becoming more alarming.

“Heat waves are increasing in intensity and frequency because of climate change,” said Robert Vautard, meteorologist and climatologist to Reporterre

They are also becoming more dangerous – Vautard explained that while the earth’s average temperature has increased by 1.5C in the last hundred years, average temperatures during heat waves have spiked even higher, becoming increasingly erratic. 

Coping with warmer temperatures is becoming a necessity, but it is in the big cities where people are sweating the most – Bordeaux, Lyon, Paris, for instance, it can be up to 8C warmer in the city centre than in the suburbs due to the urban “heat sink” effect.

French government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire last week announced that the country has devoted €500 million to encourage urban vegetation projects in order to turn ‘îlots de chaleur‘ (urban heat islands) into ‘îlots de fraicheur‘ (islands of coolness). 

South of France 

In the south of France, cities have always been designed with heat in mind – centuries-old techniques like white-painted buildings, shutters on the windows and narrow, shady streets help residents to stay cool.

Cities like Nice have even employed natural, traditional air conditioning systems – if you walk through the old town, you might notice “openings fitted with iron grills just over the doors” – they allow for fresh, cool air from the street level to come into the inside of the building.

Rural southern French ‘mas’ farmhouses were also built to keep cool, always facing south with very small windows to keep out summer heat.

But on the Côte d’Azur, temperatures are rising faster than the global average. For the rest of the world, warming occurs at 0.2C a decade, but in Côte d’Azur temperatures are increasing around 0.3C every ten years.

During the 2019 heatwave, southern France’s Gallargues-le-Montueux village, located in the Gard département broke heat records when it recorded 45.9C. Warming temperatures will impact the region so much so that it may even warrant a new climate classification in the next 50 years.

All this means that the traditional cooling techniques may not be enough to allow locals to cope with soaring temperatures.

For densely populated Marseille, the city will try to add breathing space between its closely aligned buildings: the objective is that for each urban block, there will be gaps between streets and a changing of the height between these spaces (like hollowing out the base) in order to better allow natural ventilation and airflow.

For wider streets, the city is looking at adding shade coverings over the blocks to keep them cool, and as the city is prone to flooding, grassy areas to plant trees will also be used for water retention, which also has a cooling effect.

In the north

Meanwhile, in northern parts of the country, cities were generally built with the intention to keep heat in, rather than out, meaning that they cope poorly with heatwaves.

Larger windows – a feature that is common in cities like Paris – wide boulevards covered in dark asphalt and roofs made of zinc are all well suited to cooler months, but means cities turn into ovens during a heatwave.

The more green space a city has, the more the temperature falls, so cities like Lille and Paris which are particularly densely populated and lack green space, are engaging in major ‘re-greening’ programmes.

On top of this, all French cities have some challenges in common: monuments historiques, or buildings registered as national heritage sites, where there is a lengthy process to make any changes or alterations that might impact the building or the character of the area.

Then, there is the challenge of the places that people simply do not want to see altered – like the area around the Eiffel Tower, for instance. 

But some cities do have ambitious plans to counter rising temperatures.

Americans might be wondering if this will involve more air conditioning in French buildings – unfortunately, the answer is no: air-con actually makes the heat island effect worse by pumping hot air back out onto the streets (as well as obviously guzzling energy to operate the systems, contributing to the climate change that is at the root of the problem).

Instead, it’s about finding ways to redesign city spaces to mitigate the extreme heat that is here to stay:

Paris plans

Paris’ climate action plan, released in 2018, defines how the densely populated city plans to cope with climate change, particularly its status as a heat island, between 2020 and 2030.

Along with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Paris hopes to prepare itself for “long periods of extreme heat,” warning that “the scorching summer of 2003 may well become a “normal” summer in 2050. 

Solar power plants and solar shading – to aid in its carbon neutral goals, the city of Paris hopes to invest in urban solar power plants, and one will be installed in the Bois de Vincennes flower park.

The city wants this ‘solar power plant’ to also incorporate solar shade structures in public places, in order to “combine the benefits of energy production with protection against extreme heat”

Training “energy facilitators” and “eco-managers” – these people would work with stakeholders in individual neighbourhoods to oversee greening projects.

The action plan says they would “keep an eye on vulnerable people during heat waves, facilitate the lending or hiring of property and equipment such as bicycles between residents, manage a mini-urban logistics hub, carry out the pre-collection of certain types of waste or transfer bulky waste items to waste sorting and recovery centres.” 

Cool islands and routes in Paris – The city plans to keep and maintain its interactive map that will show you where to keep and stay cool during periods of extreme heat.

As of 2018, the city had already identified around 700 ‘cool islands,’ like museums, libraries, swimming spots, and green spaces. But, the goal is that by 2030, the City will create or open at least an extra 300.

Schoolyard oases – Removing asphalt from school yards and increasing green space is also part of the plan.

The city’s plan to build more ‘oases’ will help to create more cool islands. As schoolyards take up over half a million square metres in Paris, this offers a large amount of space that can be radically cooled down. In 2020, the city started with just three schools, and will continue expanding throughout the decade.

New roofs for Paris – Paris’ rooftops are a huge part of the city’s architectural history and identity, but they are also heat conductors. The city of Paris has proposed to that rooftops that are either too steep or facing the wrong direction ought to be  “covered in vegetation or reflective paint” in order to reduce urban heat island effect. 

More trees – Having already added almost 50 hectares of trees during the last climate action plan, Paris has a new goal of increasing its tree canopy by 2 percent – this would mean adding more than 20,000 trees. 

Greening the tramways – Finally, Paris’ tramways will get a facelift by adding grass and getting rid of the heat-soaking concrete beneath the rails

Finally, during heat waves the city will continue using its emergency plan, intended to inform and protect vulnerable people (and the general population) of where and how to stay cool. 

WEATHER

France faces very hot summer with risk of droughts and wildfires, forecasters warn

After an unprecedented early heatwave in June, summer in France is set to be unusually hot with a high risk of drought and wildfires, according to long-range weather forecasts.

Published: 21 June 2022 09:42 CEST
Summer has only just begun, but temperatures in May were the third warmest since 1900 and June’s heatwave was the earliest on record in France.

According to French meteorologists, this will continue throughout the summer of 2022 – which is predicted to be unusually hot and dry. 

Though meteorologists warn that weather cannot be predicted accurately more than 15 days in advance, there are still signs that point to a hotter average summer for 2022, with low rainfall that will lead to drought.

Low rainfall throughout the year

After low rainfall this year, several départements are already at yellow and orange alert levels for drought, with water restrictions in place.

A map of water restrictions in France, as of 20 June 2022, by the Ministry of Environment

Earlier in the year, France’s monthly rainfall deficit was 30 to 40 percent in February and March, 25 percent in April and 65 percent in May. Additionally, as of May, 2022 was listed as the fourth driest year on record since 1959 in France.

For the month of July, Météo France predicts that weather patterns may be a little more unstable over northern Europe, which may overflow into northern France and lead to more rainfall and possibly recurrent thunderstorms.

However, further south, meteorologists predict the weather will remain generally dry. For the month of August, the CFS method for modelling weather patterns predicts average rainfalls.

According to seasonal predictions, France’s southern half is listed as “likely” to experience drought.

While thunderstorms are expected throughout the summer, meteorologists worry this will not lesson drought, as they are very localised and thus “a few kilometers away, where the storm has not passed, the drought remains at the same level,” explained Météo France’s Romaric Cinotti.

The dry conditions also means an increased risk wildfires this summer.

High temperatures

According to the seasonal trends for the summer, which were presented in early June, a “hot” scenario is “very likely” for the southern half of the country and “likely” for the northern half.

Listen to The Local’s podcast Talking France for more on how French cities are changing to adapt to the heat.

A dry scenario is also “likely” over the southern half.

Both European and American weather prediction models have found that recurrent heatwaves and abnormally high average temperatures will occur in the months of July and August.

The European seasonal model predicts temperatures exceeding +2C over most of France, while the American model expects temperature anomalies to fall between +0.5 to +1C. Ultimately, meteorologists agree that summer temperatures are expected to exceed average seasonal temperatures and that a ‘cool’ summer does not seem to be on the agenda.

