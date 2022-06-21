For members
ENVIRONMENT
Trees to trams: How French cities are adapting to heatwave summers
The world is heating up, and France is no exception. Here is how the country plans to change the landscape of its cities in order to cope with ever-increasing heatwaves.
Published: 21 June 2022 10:20 CEST
A person next to the Eiffel Tower holds a smartphone indicating a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in 2019 (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
WEATHER
France faces very hot summer with risk of droughts and wildfires, forecasters warn
After an unprecedented early heatwave in June, summer in France is set to be unusually hot with a high risk of drought and wildfires, according to long-range weather forecasts.
Published: 21 June 2022 09:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments