Macron turns down his PM’s resignation as he holds all-party talks

Macron was due to host far-right leader Marine Le Pen and other political party chiefs for rare talks at the Elysee as he seeks solutions to an unprecedented situation that risks plunging his second term into crisis two months after it began.
The Elysée said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, blamed by some analysts for heading a lacklustre campaign, had offered her resignation to Macron but the head of state turned it down.
Macron believes the government needs to “stay on task and act” and the president will now seek “constructive solutions” to the political deadlock in talks with opposition parties, said a presidential official, who asked not to be named.
The presidential schedule for Tuesday showed back-to-back meetings (with a break for lunch, naturally) with the leaders of the centre-right Les Républicains, the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the centrist MoDem party, the leader of Macron’s newly re-christened Renaissance party, Marine Le Pen of the far-tight Rassemblement National and Communist leader Fabien Roussel.
Not listed was hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist Nupes coalition, or the Green leader, although meetings will continue on Wednesday, the Elysée indicated.
The aim is to “build solutions to serve the French” at a time when there is no “alternative majority” to that of Macron’s ruling alliance, said the Elysée.
Mélenchon and Le Pen made big gains, leaving them as major players in the new parliament.
Macron’s alliance won 244 seats, well short of the 289 needed for an overall majority, in a low-turnout vote that resulted in an abstention rate of 53.77 percent.
The election saw Nupes become the main opposition force along with its allies on 137 seats, according to interior ministry figures.
But it appears unlikely the coalition of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left La France Insoumise will be able to retain common cause in the legislature.
He said it would not be a full-on merger but simply an effective “alternative” force in parliament, though the offer was immediately rejected by the three other Nupes parties.
Meanwhile the far right under Le Pen posted the best legislative performance in its history, becoming the strongest single opposition party with 89 seats, up from eight in the outgoing chamber.
A confident Le Pen said her party would demand to chair the Assemblée nationale’s powerful finance commission, as is tradition for the biggest opposition party.
Mélenchon said he would bring a motion of no confidence against Borne in early July, when she is to lay out her policy priorities for the next five years.
Even if Borne will stay in her post for now, a cabinet shake-up is on the horizon.
Macron’s health and environment ministers were beaten and by tradition will have to resign, as did the parliament speaker and the head of Macron’s parliament group.
The options available to Macron range from seeking to form a new coalition alliance, passing legislation based on ad hoc agreements, or even calling new elections.
One option would be an alliance with the Republicans, which has 61 MPs.
But LR president Jacob has insisted his party intends to “stay in opposition”.
“What can he (Macron) do now?” said the headline in the Le Parisien daily. “Macron in an impasse, Nupes already divided,” added Le Figaro.
Macron had hoped to mark his second term with an ambitious programme of tax cuts, welfare reform and raising the retirement age. All that is now in question.
