POLITICS

Macron turns down his PM’s resignation as he holds all-party talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected a resignation offer from his prime minister ahead of talks with the opposition seeking to end the deadlock sparked by his failure to secure a majority in parliamentary elections.

Published: 21 June 2022 09:00 CEST
Updated: 21 June 2022 10:43 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome party leaders to the Elysee on Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Macron was due to host far-right leader Marine Le Pen and other political party chiefs for rare talks at the Elysee as he seeks solutions to an unprecedented situation that risks plunging his second term into crisis two months after it began.

The Elysée said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, blamed by some analysts for heading a lacklustre campaign, had offered her resignation to Macron but the head of state turned it down.

Macron believes the government needs to “stay on task and act” and the president will now seek “constructive solutions” to the political deadlock in talks with opposition parties, said a presidential official, who asked not to be named.

The presidential schedule for Tuesday showed back-to-back meetings (with a break for lunch, naturally) with the leaders of the centre-right Les Républicains, the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the centrist MoDem party, the leader of Macron’s newly re-christened Renaissance party, Marine Le Pen of the far-tight Rassemblement National and Communist leader Fabien Roussel.  

Not listed was hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist Nupes coalition, or the Green leader, although meetings will continue on Wednesday, the Elysée indicated. 

The aim is to “build solutions to serve the French” at a time when there is no “alternative majority” to that of Macron’s ruling alliance, said the Elysée.

While Macron’s Ensemble (Together) coalition remains the largest party after Sunday’s National Assembly elections, it fell dozens of seats short of keeping the absolute majority it has enjoyed for the last five years.

Mélenchon and Le Pen made big gains, leaving them as major players in the new parliament.

Macron’s alliance won 244 seats, well short of the 289 needed for an overall majority, in a low-turnout vote that resulted in an abstention rate of 53.77 percent.

The election saw Nupes become the main opposition force along with its allies on 137 seats, according to interior ministry figures.

But it appears unlikely the coalition of Socialists, Communists, Greens and the hard-left La France Insoumise will be able to retain common cause in the legislature.

Mélenchon called its results “fairly disappointing” and proposed Monday to make Nupes a permanent left-wing bloc.

He said it would not be a full-on merger but simply an effective “alternative” force in parliament, though the offer was immediately rejected by the three other Nupes parties.

Meanwhile the far right under Le Pen posted the best legislative performance in its history, becoming the strongest single opposition party with 89 seats, up from eight in the outgoing chamber.

A confident Le Pen said her party would demand to chair the Assemblée nationale’s powerful finance commission, as is tradition for the biggest opposition party.

Mélenchon said he would bring a motion of no confidence against Borne in early July, when she is to lay out her policy priorities for the next five years.

Even if Borne will stay in her post for now, a cabinet shake-up is on the horizon.

Macron’s health and environment ministers were beaten and by tradition will have to resign, as did the parliament speaker and the head of Macron’s parliament group.

The options available to Macron range from seeking to form a new coalition alliance, passing legislation based on ad hoc agreements, or even calling new elections.

One option would be an alliance with the Republicans, which has 61 MPs.

But LR president Jacob has insisted his party intends to “stay in opposition”.

“What can he (Macron) do now?” said the headline in the Le Parisien daily. “Macron in an impasse, Nupes already divided,” added Le Figaro.

Macron had hoped to mark his second term with an ambitious programme of tax cuts, welfare reform and raising the retirement age. All that is now in question.

Can France’s left alliance hold together?

France's new left-wing alliance is set to become the largest opposition force in parliament after thwarting Emmanuel Macron's hopes for a majority, but divisions over key issues may complicate keeping a united front.

Published: 20 June 2022 17:11 CEST
Macron’s Ensemble (Together) coalition emerged as the largest party in Sunday’s National Assembly vote but fell short of a majority, a result portrayed as a huge win by a left that made major gains.

“The rout of the presidential party is complete,” said former Marxist Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the NUPES coalition that along with its allies won 137 seats out of the 577 up for grabs, according to an AFP count based on interior ministry figures.

All members of the NUPES benefited from the alliance, with the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), Greens and Communists increasing their share of seats, while the Socialists avoided a wipeout despite a very poor showing in the April presidential vote.

But amid a surge for Marine Le Pen’s far right party National Rally (RN) the left-wing coalition also failed to come close to obtaining a majority of its own, which would have helped inter-party cohesion.

Macron’s setback means the centrist president will be forced to look for allies to push through his reformist agenda, and may be looking to win over MPs from the moderate left.

“We will try and convince the moderates who are present in the parliament, even if there aren’t many,” government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire told France Inter radio Monday.

LFI MP Mathilde Panot on Monday flatly ruled out the left-wing alliance working with Macron. “We (have) extremely different world views,” she told RTL radio.

‘Mistake to end diversity’

While the left alliance became the main opposition force, the far-right National Rally became the largest single opposition faction in the National Assembly as a standalone party.

Sunday’s results prompted Melenchon on Monday to propose that the four parties of the NUPES merge into one group at parliament.

“If there is one group, without any discussion the opposition would be called NUPES,” Melenchon said.

But the Socialist leader at the National Assembly, Valerie Rabault, immediately slapped down the proposition.

“The left is plural, it is represented in its diversity at the National Assembly … Wanting to get rid of this diversity is a mistake and I’m against it,” Rabault said on Twitter.

The Greens and Communist Party also announced they would not support the move.

The NUPES — or New Ecological and Social Popular Union — was the first left-wing tie-up in 25 years and gave new hope to the left, which had been in the political wilderness since 2017. 

After narrowly missing out on the second round of the April presidential vote, Melenchon reached out to other forces on the left in the hope of thwarting Macron’s pro-business agenda.

The bloc campaigned on a platform to lower rather than raise the retirement age, to increase the minimum wage and levy taxes on the rich.

‘Doesn’t stop here’

But differences over the European Union and nuclear energy that were swept under the carpet during the campaign may bubble to the surface if Macron is forced to piece together a majority to pass each bill.

“There are people among the Greens and the Socialist Party who are still interested in working with Macron if they can have some sort of leverage on policies,” said Martin Quencez, a researcher at the German Marshall Fund.

Sciences Po Grenoble professor Simon Persico said the fragmentation of the parliament, and in particular the presence of 89 far-right National Rally MPs, will give an incentive to the left to stay united, even if they do not merge into one group.

It will be vital for the bloc to avoid “being in a logic of division and to continue sending the message that the presidential camp is isolated”, Persico added.

READ MORE: French Word of the Day: La Nupes

For now, the left alliance has agreed on a coordination group that will lay the ground for common positions and help deal with tensions behind closed doors.

“That may be enough in the short run,” said Quencez. “It’s not like the government, which needs to show unity — they can still disagree and most of the time vote against anything Macron proposes.”

And in an indication of the determination to keep the alliance alive beyond the parliamentary polls, Greens secretary general Julien Bayou tweeted: “What we’ve built doesn’t stop here.

“For ecology, for social justice and for democracy — count on us,” he added.

