Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LEGAL

Family of French perfumer Guerlain embroiled in bitter legal battle

The partner of Jean-Paul Guerlain accused the famous perfumer's son of waging a "harassment war" against her and of threatening her on several occasions.

Published: 21 June 2022 09:18 CEST
Family of French perfumer Guerlain embroiled in bitter legal battle
The Guerlain boutique on the Champs-Elyees in Paris. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Stephane Guerlain, the only son of Jean-Paul Guerlain, was summoned to court in Versailles, outside Paris, by Christina Kragh Michelsen, his father’s companion. However, he was not present and was represented by his lawyer.

The hearing was the latest judicial episode in the battle between Kragh, a 64-year-old French-Danish woman, and Stephane Guerlain, son of the man who ran Guerlain – one of the world’s oldest perfume houses – for almost half a century.

Jean-Paul Guerlain, 85, one of the richest men in France, now suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Kragh has been with him since 2005.

Kragh was acquitted last autumn by a court of “neglecting a person incapable of protecting himself”. The public prosecutor has appealed against this acquittal.

The woman’s lawyer said that Guerlain’s son is driven by his hatred for his client and wants to “break her down” by waging a “permanent harassment war”.

When Stephane Guerlain “arrives in the house, he follows me everywhere”, said Kragh. He takes unilateral decisions such as “turning off the heating” in their property in a Paris suburb, she added.

Kragh has no “financial interest” in staying with Guerlain senior, but is doing so “out of love”, said her lawyer Frederic Belot. She has “lost sleep, lost a lot of weight” and suffers from “psychological problems”, he added.

Stephane Guerlain’s defence team described their client as “an extremely tired man who has been trying for 10 years to protect his father’s interests”.

The court listened to a recording in which Stephane Guerlain, a lawyer, called Kragh a “bitch” and a “scumbag” and threatened, according to her, to “put her head in a haystack”.

Kragh is seeking €70,000 in damages.    

The public prosecutor’s office did not agree with the plaintiff, noting that several of the claims were unsubstantiated.

The court will deliver its decision on Friday.

French luxury giant LVMH took over the Guerlain brand in 1994. Jean-Paul Guerlain remained as master perfumer until he retired in 2002.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Is France really about to grant political asylum to Julian Assange?

A rash of headlines in the French press have focused on the possibility of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being given asylum in France - so what's really going on?

Published: 20 August 2020 16:40 CEST
Is France really about to grant political asylum to Julian Assange?
Julian Assange is currently in the UK but wants to be granted asylum in France. Photo: AFP

He probably needs no introduction, but Julian Assange is the Australian founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblower site that has been behind some of the biggest news stories of the last decade.

He is now in prison in the UK, facing extradition to the USA, after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition proceedings to both the USA and Sweden, where he was the subject of a rape allegation.

He is wanted by Washington over the 2010 release of hundreds of thousands of secret US military and diplomatic documents on the Iraq and Afghan wars, revealing civilian deaths as well as torture and clandestine military operations.

Julian Assange in London before his time in the Ecuadorian Embassy. Photo: AFP

So what's all this got to do with France?

He would like to get political asylum here. He says he is encouraged by France's record on whistleblowers and he also apparently has a French wife and child.

Why is he in the news today?

A French rights group which is supporting him has written to justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti calling on him to give Assange asylum. In a stroke of good luck for the Australian, Dupond-Moretti was actually Assange's lawyer for a while before he was appointed justice minister in July.

Back when he was representing Assange, Dupond-Moretti called on president Emmanuel Macron to grant him asylum, saying: “The 175 years of prison that he is promised in the United States is an unworthy and unbearable sentence that is contrary to the idea that we can all have of human rights.”

Now the group that is supporting Assange, Robin des Lois (Legal Robin, a play on Robin des Bois or Robin Hood) says: “We are asking for an appointment with Eric Dupond-Moretti to ask him to relaunch the asylum request to President Emmanuel Macron, a request that he made loud and clear in February when he became Julian Assange's lawyer.”

France's new justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti was previously Julian Assange's lawyer. Photo: AFP

So does this mean he's as good as in?

No, there are several stumbling blocks.

The first is around the formal process of applying for asylum.

Back in 2015 Assange wrote an open letter in Le Monde, asking to be granted asylum. But as anyone who has ever tried to do admin tasks in France will know, open letters in newspapers are not the same as following the correct bureaucratic process (and are an option not available to the many asylum seekers in France who have fled conflict zones and who often find themselves living in grim shanty towns while they struggle to get their applications processed).

The then-president François Hollande turned him down flat, with a statement noting that “a closer examination shows that when taking account of the legal elements and the situation of Mr Assange, France cannot act on his request. The situation of Mr Assange presents no immediate danger. He is also the subject of a European arrest warrant.”

The second is that, whatever Dupond-Moretti might feel about his former client, asylum applications are not decided by the justice minister.

“The proposal to meet Robin des Lois will be studied and a response will be made to them accordingly,” said a spokesman for the ministry. However, she added, “the Keeper of the Seals cannot interfere in asylum procedures which are the responsibility of an independent body, Ofpra [the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons.]”

What happens next?

A hearing will take place in London on September 7th to examine an extradition request by the US Justice Department, which seeks to put Assange on trial for leaking the documents. Assange is in jail in the UK, having previously been denied bail because he was judged to be a flight risk. He risks a jail sentence of 175 years in the USA if convicted.

Macron has so far not commented on the request to come to France.

SHOW COMMENTS