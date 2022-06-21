Central France on alert for thunderstorms and ongoing heat wave

Méteo France has placed 27 of the country’s 96 mainland départements under the orange weather alert for risks of thunderstorms and heatwave, on Tuesday.

This is the second highest level of weather alert, and cautions those impacted by it to “be very vigilant” because “dangerous weather phenomena are expected.”

Heatwave

Of the 27 départements on alert, 10 départements (Ain, Allier, Drôme, Isère, Jura, Loire, Haute-Loire, Puy-de-Dôme, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire) are still being affected by the ongoing heatwave.

“Temperatures at the end of the night are still high all along the Rhone Valley,” explained Meteo France.

Thunderstorms

Regarding the risk of thunderstorms, 25 of the 27 départements are currently under the orange alert for this reason. Storms are expected to roll into central France around 4pm on Tuesday.

The départements affected by the orange alert for thunderstorms include: Ain, Allier, Ariège, Aude, Aveyron, Cantal, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Creuse, Dordogne, Doubs, Haute-Garonne, Gironde, Jura, Landes, Loire, Haute-Loire, Lozère, Puy-de-Dôme, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire, Deux-Sèvres, Tarn, Vienne and Haute-Vienne.

These storms have the potential of being quite intense, with lots of lightning, potentially strong hail falls, intense rainfall and high gusts of wind, potentially reaching about 80 to 100 km/h.

Violent thunderstorms already hit the south-west and west of France on Monday night, with heavy rainfall, gusts of wind and hail, hailstones that in some places reached more than 7cm in diameter, particularly in the Bordeaux region.