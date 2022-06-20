Read news from:
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From lots of political drama to music festivals and the summer sales, here's what is happening this week in France.

Published: 20 June 2022 08:47 CEST
Monday

Political horse-trading – after Emmanuel Macron lost his majority in parliament in Sunday’s elections, he and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will need to build an alliance with opposition MPs in order to pass legislation over the next five years. 

Speaking as the results came in on Sunday, Borne said: “We will work from tomorrow to build a working majority.”

Negotiations are likely to take some time.

Energy sector strike – the militant CGT union has called a strike of workers in the energy sector, in a dispute over pay.

Tuesday

Fête de la musique – Tuesday marks June 21st, the longest day, which in France is also the day of the Fête de la musique, where towns and cities all over the country stage concerts and music events.

Parliament ends – the current session in the Assemblée nationale ends, so this marks the last day in parliament for all the deputés (MPs) who failed in their re-election bids, or who decided not to stand again. The first session of the newly-elected parliament is the following Tuesday, June 28th. 

Funeral – the funeral will be held in Paris of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, the French TV journalist who was killed while reporting in Ukraine.

Champs-Elysée film festival – running throughout the week, the Paris festival will screen a wide selection of French and American independent films in different movie theatres across the Avenue des Champs-Elysées.

Wednesday

Summer sales – in most of France (apart from Alpes-Maritime and Corsica) the summer sales begin. Sales in France are tightly regulated and the dates are set by the government. These sales run for four weeks with plenty of bargains to be had.

Thursday 

Brussels trip – Macron heads to Brussels for a meeting of the European Council.

Friday

Rugby final – France’s top-flight rugby league the Top 14 holds its grand final on Friday night, where Castres Olympique will take on Montpellier. The final is always held at the Stade de France, so if you’re in Paris you might suddenly notice a lot of southern French accents and rugby tops.

Saturday

Pride parades – as Pride month comes to a close several big cities hold their Pride parades, including Paris, Biarritz, Bourges and Montpellier.

From festivals to the final round of voting, plus a review of the 'burkini' swimsuit in French pools, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:51 CEST
Monday

Campaigning restarts – after a pause in campaigning over the weekend while voting went ahead for the first round of the parliamentary elections, the campaign restarts on Monday for the second round of voting on June 19th. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is heading to her constituency in Calvados, Normandy.

Football – France take on Croatia in the final game of the pool stages for the Nations Cup. The match will be held at Satde de France.

Tuesday

Macron to Romania – Emmanuel Macron begins a two-day visit to Romania and Moldova to discuss the war in Ukraine and the EU response. Speculation has been rife that Macron will take the opportunity to visit Ukraine too, the Elysée says only that Macron “stands ready to go to Ukraine . . . if it would be helpful to president Volodymyr Zelensky”.

Mélenchon in Toulouse – Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left alliance Nupes, will hold a campaign meeting in Toulouse to rally his supporters ahead of the second round of voting – Nupes and Macron’s alliance Ensemble finished neck-and-neck in round one, although pollsters predict that the Macronists will win more seats in parliament. Mélenchon himself is not standing for election, but hopes to be named Prime Minister if his group wins a majority.

Burkini review – the Conseil d’Etat, one of the French administration’s highest authorities, will review the decision by local authorities in Grenoble to allow the full-body ‘burkini’ swimsuit in municipal swimming pools. Opponants of the decision including Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin say the decision goes against the French tradition of laïcité (secularism).

Wednesday

Baccalauréat begins – school pupils around France begin their written ‘bac’ exams, starting with the philosophy paper.

Macron in Moldova – Macron continues his visit with a trip to Moldova.

Thursday

Marseille festival – the 27th Marseille festival begins, running until July 10th it offers theatre, music, cinema and art.

Saturday

Pride parades – it’s Pride month and parades take place on Saturday in Ancenis, Arles, Brest, Caen, Gap, Guéret, Laval, Lorient, Metz, Rouen, Saint-Quentin, Strasbourg and Tours. Some towns have already held their events, while Biarritz, Bourges, Montpellier and Paris hold their parades on June 25th.

Sunday

Elections – Voting begins for the second round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, where each area selects their local deputé to sit in the French parliament.

Polling stations open at 8am and close at 6pm, 7pm or 8pm depending on where you are (most of the big cities are keeping their polling stations open until 8pm) while the preliminary results will be announced at 8pm.

