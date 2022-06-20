On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Political horse-trading – after Emmanuel Macron lost his majority in parliament in Sunday’s elections, he and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will need to build an alliance with opposition MPs in order to pass legislation over the next five years.

Speaking as the results came in on Sunday, Borne said: “We will work from tomorrow to build a working majority.”

Negotiations are likely to take some time.

READ ALSO What happens next after Macron loses majority in parliament?

Energy sector strike – the militant CGT union has called a strike of workers in the energy sector, in a dispute over pay.

Tuesday

Fête de la musique – Tuesday marks June 21st, the longest day, which in France is also the day of the Fête de la musique, where towns and cities all over the country stage concerts and music events.

READ ALSO 5 things to know about the Fête de la musique

Parliament ends – the current session in the Assemblée nationale ends, so this marks the last day in parliament for all the deputés (MPs) who failed in their re-election bids, or who decided not to stand again. The first session of the newly-elected parliament is the following Tuesday, June 28th.

Funeral – the funeral will be held in Paris of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, the French TV journalist who was killed while reporting in Ukraine.

Champs-Elysée film festival – running throughout the week, the Paris festival will screen a wide selection of French and American independent films in different movie theatres across the Avenue des Champs-Elysées.

Wednesday

Summer sales – in most of France (apart from Alpes-Maritime and Corsica) the summer sales begin. Sales in France are tightly regulated and the dates are set by the government. These sales run for four weeks with plenty of bargains to be had.

Thursday

Brussels trip – Macron heads to Brussels for a meeting of the European Council.

Friday

Rugby final – France’s top-flight rugby league the Top 14 holds its grand final on Friday night, where Castres Olympique will take on Montpellier. The final is always held at the Stade de France, so if you’re in Paris you might suddenly notice a lot of southern French accents and rugby tops.

Saturday

Pride parades – as Pride month comes to a close several big cities hold their Pride parades, including Paris, Biarritz, Bourges and Montpellier.