Mbappe accuses French federation boss of ignoring racist abuse

France international Kylian Mbappe on Sunday accused the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) of ignoring racist abuse after his penalty miss at Euro 2020.

Published: 20 June 2022 15:43 CEST
The president of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet (L) speaks with France's forward Kylian Mbappe in 2017 (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

The Paris Saint-Germain star’s decisive spot-kick against Switzerland was saved in the last-16 shootout, resulting in the world champions exiting the tournament.

The 23-year-old was vilified on social media by furious fans, and even considered quitting the national team as a result.

In an interview with a Sunday newspaper, FFF president Noel Le Graet spoke of the lack of support Mbappe had felt after the Euro elimination, but failed to mention the racist absue he had received, to the annoyance of the France striker.

Le Graet said “he (Mbappe) considered that the federation had not defended him after his missed penalty and the criticism on social media networks”.

“We saw each other for five minutes in my office,” continued Le Graet, adding the striker “no longer wanted to play in the French team – which he obviously did not think”.

On Sunday, Mbappe responded on Twitter, regretting that Le Graet had not taken into account the “racism” of which had been a victim.

“Yes finally I explained to him (Le Graet) above all that it was in relation to racism, and NOT to the penalty,” Mbappe said.

“But he considered that there had been no racism.”

Le Graet later told French radio there was “no problem” between himself and Mbappe.

“I agree with him. I understood everything and there is no problem with Kylian. I have always had a deep attachment to him.”

Le Graet had spoken last year about how the striker had “taken a knock” after the penalty miss.

“He came to the federation. He had taken a bit of a knock. The elimination had affected him, especially the articles and the comments,” Le Graet told AFP.

“My role was to show him affection, to tell him that the federation was counting on him to bounce back. It’s not a defeat that can change a career.”

As for the racist insults, “maybe it affected him”, continued Le Graet, “but it was settled very, very quickly. The proof: he is competitive at a very, very high level.”

FIFA plan to protect players

Le Graet had already come under fire last September after declaring that racism in football “does not exist or hardly exists”.

A few months before the Paris prosecutor’s office announced it was investigating racist messages towards certain French international players after the Euros.

On Saturday, FIFA published a report pointing to the increase in the number of insults against footballers on social media.

According to this study, 38 percent of them were racist in nature.

FIFA said with the World Cup in Qatar just five months away, they will work with players union FIFPRO to implement a plan on how to protect players from abuse on social media.

This will involve scanning recognised hate speech terms published to identified social media accounts, and once detected, prevent that comment from being seen by the recipient and their followers.

The exchange between Le Graet and Mbappe follows a period of disagreement over the image rights of players in the France team.

Mbappe and his advisors would like to review and modernise the convention that governs these rights.

Saturday, at the end of the FFF General Assembly, Le Graet insisted there would be “no change. Until the World Cup at least”.

French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crimes

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans who were victims of crime at the Champions League final have been told they can file complaints to the French authorities.

Published: 8 June 2022 09:03 CEST
Numerous supporters attending Real’s 1-0 win against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28 have alleged they were attacked by gangs of local youths before and after the match in Paris.

The wife and son of former Liverpool star Jason McAteer were allegedly assaulted and robbed as they left the stadium.

There were other similar stories from fans who claimed to have been ambushed as they returned to coaches and local transport.

Now anyone who feels they were a victim of crime at the match can lodge their complaint via an online form.

“From 6 June 2022, foreign nationals who were victims of crime during the Champions League final on 28 and 29 May 2022 can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities,” a statement on the website of the French Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

“These temporary arrangements reflect the French Government’s wish to give foreign nationals the opportunity to get in direct contact with the French judicial authorities regarding crimes of which they believe they were victims during the event.”

Investigations are already underway into the handling of security around the final.

Thousands of fans were trapped outside the Stade de France before kick-off, which was delayed for more than half-an-hour due to the problems around the stadium.

UEFA announced last week it had launched an independent review into the access issues that led to supporters being crushed and tear-gassed by French police.

European football’s governing body also apologised to all spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events” in the build-up to the final.

Meanwhile, Steve Rotheram, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, will appear before the French upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Rotheram will be in front of the French Standing Committees on Laws and Culture to discuss his views on what caused the Champions League final chaos.

The 60-year-old attended the final and was the victim of pickpockets, having his phone and other personal items stolen.

He had tweeted of witnessing “completely chaotic” scenes as he waited to get into the stadium, adding: “A total breakdown of control and communication outside the ground. All relevant authorities must be held accountable for this failure.”

The senators will also hear from officials of the French Football Federation, “responsible for security and reception at the Stade de France”.

