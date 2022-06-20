For members
POLITICS
Five maps to understand the French parliamentary election
From political deadlock to far-right gains, here are the essential maps you need to understand what happened in France's 2022 parliamentary elections.
Published: 20 June 2022 13:21 CEST
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) leader Marine Le Pen poses while campaigning (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)
POLITICS
Abstention to far-right surge: 5 key takeaways from France’s parliamentary elections
An 'unprecedented' result in the parliamentary elections leaves France facing parliamentary deadlock and an uncertain future - as the dust settles from Sunday's votes, here are some of the main talking points.
Published: 20 June 2022 11:21 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments