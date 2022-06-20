Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Abstention to far-right surge: 5 key takeaways from France’s parliamentary elections

An 'unprecedented' result in the parliamentary elections leaves France facing parliamentary deadlock and an uncertain future - as the dust settles from Sunday's votes, here are some of the main talking points.

Published: 20 June 2022 11:21 CEST
Abstention to far-right surge: 5 key takeaways from France's parliamentary elections
Supporters of leader of left-wing coalition Nupes (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale - New Ecologic and Social People's Union) react during a speech after the first results of the second round of the parliamentary elections in Paris, on June 19, 2022. Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP

The results are in from Sunday’s parliamentary elections, with president Emmanuel Macron losing his parliamentary majority. The final results showed 245 seats for Macron’s Ensemble coalition (44 seats short of an absolute majority), 131 for the leftist alliance Nupes and 89 for the far-right Rassemblement National.

Here are 5 of the biggest takeaways from the historic result:

Far-right surge – the big surprise of the elections was the huge gains made by Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National party, something that had not been predicted by pollsters.

Although Le Pen came second in the 2017 presidential elections (and again came second in the April 2022 election) her party had previously performed poorly in parliamentary elections, winning just eight seats.

That all changed on Sunday, as RN surged to a massive 89 seats, making them the third biggest block in the parliament and the largest single party (since Ensemble and Nupes are both alliances of multiple parties).

This is the best ever result for Le Pen’s party, and it also means the financially-troubled party will be eligible for more funding from the State, which is allocated on the basis of parliamentary representation.

A confident Le Pen said her party would demand the chair of the powerful finance commission, as is tradition for the biggest single-party opposition.

“The country is not ungovernable, but it’s not going to be governed the way Emmanuel Macron wanted,” Le Pen told reporters on Monday.

Minority government – Macron now faces governing in a minority, after his Ensemble coalition won the largest number of seats, but not enough to form an overall majority.

His position is not as bad as his predecessors Jacques Chirac and François Mitterand, both of whom were forced to govern in ‘cohabitation after their parties lost the parliamentary majority. Cohabitation occurs when the president’s party is not the largest party in parliament, and the president is then forced to appoint as prime minister the leader of the party with the parliamentary majority.

Macron’s loss of an absolute majority, however, means he faces five years of shaky alliances and deal-making with opposition MPs in order to get any legislation passed. Previous presidents have spent part of their term with a small minority but to begin a five-year term with such a large minority – 44 seats short – is unprecedented in the Fifth Republic.

READ ALSO What next for France after Macron loses majority?

France divided – the most striking thing about the new electoral map is how fragmented it is – no party or group dominates overall and there are few ‘local strongholds’ for any party.

This is reflected in the overall results for the parliament, in which Macron’s party has the largest number of seats but no majority and no other party has a clear mandate to dominate parliament.

The leftist Nupes alliance failed in its ambition to become the single largest group in parliament and force Macron to appoint the far-left veteran politician Jean-Luc Mélelchon as prime minister. 

After decades of domination by the two big parties of the centre-left and centre-right these elections confirm the trend seen in the presidential elections in April – that French votes are bow divided into three roughly equal blocks; the far left, far right and centre.

The increasing acrimony between the groups also lead to the collapse of the Front républicainthe traditional pact where voters from across the political spectrum band together to vote against any far-right candidate who makes it through to the second round of voting.

The failure of candidates of both Macron’s centrist group and Mélenchon’s leftist group to call for a strong Front républicain contributed to the unexpected success of Le Pen candidates.

OPINION France has voted itself into a prolonged and painful crisis

New faces – The Macron government lost three ministers – health minister Brigitte Bourguignon, environment minister Amélie de Montchalin and maritime minister Justine Benin – who all failed to be elected. They don’t technically have to quit their ministerial roles, but Macron said before the election that he expected ministers who lost elections to step down.

The other 12 ministers who were standing for election won their seats – in the case of Europe minister Clément Beaune by just 658 votes – but a government reshuffle is now on the cards.

One of the most high-profile of the newly-elected candidates is Rachel Kéké, a former hotel maid who came to prominence leading a campaign for better working conditions at her hotel in the Paris suburbs. She was elected as the Nupes candidate, defeating Macron’s former sports minister Roxana Maracineanu.

The north-east suburbs of Paris now has a husband-and-wife MP combination, as Alexis Corbières was re-elected in Bagnolet while his wife Raquel Garrido won her first term in neighbouring Bobigny. They both represent the hard-left La France Insoumise and Garrido is originally Chilean, moving to France as a child after her parents fled the coup in 1973. 

The new parliament is slightly less gender-balanced than previously, with 215 female MPs out of a total of 557. The 2017 parliament counted 224. 

Turnout – the elections saw a record low turnout, with just 46 percent of registered voters casting their ballot papers. This marked the lowest turnout rate for parliamentary elections since the beginning of the Fifth Republic in 1958, a three-point fall on 2017 which previously held the record.

The second round of voting also saw a fall in turnout from round one the previous week, when 48 percent of voters turned out.

The abstention rate follows the trend of the presidential elections in April, which also saw a record low turnout for a presidential election.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: France has voted itself into a prolonged and painful crisis

With the loss of his parliamentary majority, Emmanuel Macron already looks like a lame duck just weeks into his second term - John Lichfield examines what all this means for France and the painful process ahead.

Published: 20 June 2022 09:34 CEST
OPINION: France has voted itself into a prolonged and painful crisis

France has plunged itself into a prolonged political crisis. It is unclear how any lasting governing majority can be constructed from the perverse results of the parliamentary elections yesterday.

A country which complains that its politicians “never do anything for us” has elected a “do nothing” parliament at a time of international and economic crisis. A country which has contempt for parliament has, in effect, turned back the clock to the era of all-powerful but unstable parliaments of the 1950s.

A country which is fed up with elections and politics has awarded itself a summer of political manoeuvring and – quite possibly – another legislative election next year or maybe even sooner.

A country which has twice rejected Marine Le Pen as President has given her ramshackle and bankrupt party 89 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly – the biggest presence of the Far Right in French national politics since the summer of 1944.

The biggest heaping of blame must fall on President Emmanuel Macron.

He helped to throw away a comfortable lead in parliamentary seat projections by dithering for four weeks over his new government and prime minister. He allowed his centrist alliance to conduct a limp and leaderless campaign. Macron’s party are known as marcheurs (walkers). To win an election you need to run, not walk.

Some insiders suggest that this was a deliberate strategy to “de-dramatise” the election and preserve the momentum from Macron’s re-election.. Others hint that Macron has been uncharacteristically lacking in ideas and energy since his presidential triumph in April, as if two years of back-to-back crises had sapped him mentally and physically.

For whatever reason, Macron’s Ensemble! alliance failed to cope with the emergence of the Left-Green alliance, Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale (Nupes). The poisonous rivalry between the two alliances was largely responsible for the unexpected breakthrough of Le Pen’s Rassemblement National.

Looking at how the votes fell, it seems that both the Left and Macron’s Centre lost dozens of seats to Le Pen because they refused to go along with any clear voting pact against the Far Right. This collapse of the so-called Republican Front – for which both Left and Centre are equally to blame – explains why the Rassemblement National won so many seats where it has never been competitive in Round Two in the past.

In terms of ballots cast, the vote for the RN was not especially high but many Left or Centre voters abstained rather than vote against the Far Right. Their fear of electing a Macroniste or Mélenchoniste deputy was greater than their fear of Le Pen.

What happens now?

In the Fifth Republic, the President is supposed to have a majority in parliament. There are three precedents for the “opposition” winning a majority of seats and forcing the President to surrender domestic power to a hostile prime minister. There is one precedent – 1988-1993 – for the President having a handful of seats less than a majority and managing to muddle through issue-by-issue.

There is no precedent for the President and his Prime Minister being 44 seats short of a majority as Macron will be when the new assembly meets in eight days’ time. Macron has by far the biggest bloc of seats – 245 out of 577. No other bloc or party can hope to get near a majority. Can Macron?

The obvious way would be to form a coalition with the centre-right Les Républicains (LR), the much reduced “political family” of Charles De Gaulle, Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy. They have 64 seats – enough with Macron’s bloc to give a comfortable majority of 309.

That may yet happen. I doubt it.

Les Républicains are violently divided between pro-European moderate and Macron-detesting nationalist wings. The party’s parliamentary and national leadership is about to change. The likelihood is that the anti-Macron wing will take over.

 As Eric Ciotti, the very hard right Républican deputy for Nice said on Sunday night: “We are not going to be a spare wheel for Macron.”

Before Sunday’s calamitous result, senior sources in Macronland were quite relaxed about the prospect of narrowly missing an overall majority. They were confident that up to 20 moderate, Républicains deputies would be willing to join the Macron camp permanently or on a vote-by-vote basis.

To win over all 64 Républicains deputies is another can of worms.

The most that I expect Macron can hope for is a temporary arrangement in which the Républicains – or just enough Républicains – agree to allow the government to limp along to avoid a constitutional crisis.  If all the LR members abstained, Macron could just get a majority when his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne submits her government to a first vote of confidence on or just after July 5th.

The Répubiclains may also vote, or abstain, to allow the passage of the government’s much awaited cost-of-living package early next month. Were all those who voted anti-Macron yesterday aware that they might be voting to add 18 cents a litre to the price of petrol or diesel by destroying a parliamentary majority to extend the existing subsidy?

Beyond that, I fear that France is heading into a dark and pathless few months – even years – at a time of war in Europe and deepening economic difficulties across the world. Even if Macron does cobble together a fragile majority, what kind of mandate does he have now have to push through his planned pension-age changes and other reforms?  None.

Macron is only two months into his second and final term. He is only 44 years old. He already looks like a lame duck.

SHOW COMMENTS