Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

Heatwave lingo, music and the sales: 6 essential articles for life in France

From handy expressions to complain about the heat to summer sales, nationwide music festivals, and why we're upsetting tourists, here are six must-read articles if you live in France

Published: 19 June 2022 09:22 CEST
Heatwave lingo, music and the sales: 6 essential articles for life in France
Tourists at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AFP

The mercury is starting to dip again after last week’s record-breaking heatwave – which reached its peak on Friday and Saturday. But it’s only June, and it’s almost certain we’ll have another hot spell before the end of the summer. So here, we give you

Seven French expressions to help you complain about the heat

The 2024 Olympics hit the headlines again, recently – it seems most people enjoy the actual sporting jamboree at the time, but not the years of organisation that it and everything around it entails.

Lately, the ambitious plans for the opening ceremony along the banks of the Seine river have been up for debate amid growing security warnings.

Top French official dismisses fears for Paris Olympics ceremony

Speaking of which… You may have noticed that tourists are coming back to France in force, now that most Covid-19 travel restrictions have been eased. But, not all of them are happy – and it’s all because of preparations for 2024. We explain more.

VIDEO: Why selfie-loving tourists are disappointed by Paris

Normally, we try to keep politics out of our weekly “6 essentials” rundown, even during election campaigns. But it is occasionally impossible. Here, for example, we unpick left-wing newspaper Liberation’s take on the political leanings of the humble jambon beurre – yeah, it came to that in this campaign.

French sandwich politics: What your snack choice says about you

Of course, sometimes a sandwich is … just a sandwich.

Now, to more important matters. After the elections, it’s sales time in France. You may think you know everything there is to know about sales. But this is France. They do things differently, here. So, here’s our little explainer.

Everything you need to know about France’s 2022 summer sales

Something else to look forward to now that the temperature has dropped. The summer solstice is also the one day of the year where your neighbours cannot get cross at you for blasting the music, and where everyone across France gets their groove on. Here’s almost everything you need to know about the country’s big music party…

Five things to know about France’s Fête de la musique

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Strikes, regional rivalries and how French cities are adapting to heatwaves

As France bakes under an unusually early heatwave, the latest edition of Talking France examines how French cities are adapting to the new reality of hotter summers, as well as discussing French regional rivalries, the latest strike action and the reality of driving in France.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:41 CEST
Updated: 19 June 2022 09:16 CEST
PODCAST: Strikes, regional rivalries and how French cities are adapting to heatwaves

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield to discuss all the latest talking points in France – from the neck-and-neck elections on Sunday to the threatened summer of strikes.

As temperature records break around France, we’re also looking at how French cities are adapting to the climate crisis – particularly the northern cities that are badly designed for the scorching summers that are the new reality.

You can find the podcast on Spotify or Apple, listen on the link below or download it HERE.

As ever we are answering questions from listeners – this week you asked us about the biggest regional rivalries, from sports to boundary disputes, food wars to flag rivalry.

And we also explain three things you need to know about French autoroutes – from the rules of the road to how it is that they came to be operated by private companies and how those toll prices are set.

You can find all previous episodes of the podcast – talking about topics as diverse as Emmanuel Macron, the Academie française and French music festivals – HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS