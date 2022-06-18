Read news from:
Northern French communes ban swimming after beaches contaminated

Authorities in northern France have banned swimming at the beaches of Urville-Nacqueville, Ravenoville and Foucarville following a bacterial contamination.

Published: 18 June 2022 16:17 CEST
Authorities in northern France have banned swimming on certain beaches following a bacterial contamination.
Many will regret that the sea is no off-limits – particularly in the midst of one of the country’s most severe heatwaves in history. 

On Friday evening the Regional Health Authority of Normandy warned of a bacterial contamination of three beaches along the Channel – Urville-Nacqueville, Ravenoville and Foucarville. The communes of La Hague and Sainte-Mère-Eglise then moved to ban swimming. 

Local decrees mention high levels of E. coli as well as Enterococcus in the water. 

Experts believe that the high prevalence of Enterococcus is likely due to sewage. 

“In the case of the Channel beaches, the fact that there is Enterococcus is a sign that there is feacal contamination in the water,” said infectious diseases expert Jean-Paul Stahl in a FranceInfo interview.  

The ban on swimming at Urville-Nacqueville will go on until at least Tuesday June 21st and will only be lifted if tests show that the contamination has settled down. 

The ban on swimming at the beaches of Ravenoville and Foucarville will last until June 30th. 

Other contaminations

France has suffered other bacterial contaminations in recent days. 

On Friday, residents of Châteauroux in the Indre département were warned to stop drinking tap water after high levels of E. coli were detected. 

The exact source of the outbreak is unknown.

Among the many hypotheses put forward by scientists and local officials is that there has been some kind of sewage leak or that somehow bacteria from an abattoir entered the water supply – E. coli is often found in the intestines of cattle. 

Children and infants are particularly vulnerable to the bacteria. Local officials have banned the bathing or showering of these groups until the water is deemed safe. 

HEALTH

French cycle rides to raise funds for English-language cancer support service

Interested in supporting an organisation dedicated to helping English-speakers in France impacted by a cancer diagnosis? Mark your calendars for the Cancer Support France annual fundraiser.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:55 CEST
French cycle rides to raise funds for English-language cancer support service

In France, one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they are 85. For English-speakers living in France, dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be particularly difficult, and many find they would benefit from additional emotional support, as well as practical help in navigating the French health system and translating where necessary.

This is where Cancer Support France comes in – they offer support to any English-speaker living in France who has been impacted by a cancer diagnosis, and their annual fundraising event, “Activity for Life,” is coming up. 

The A Lot of Cycling fundraiser, will take place from September 8th to 11th, and it will be hosted in the Lot département, south west France.

Daily bike rides will be centred around the charming town of Puy L’Evêque, but if you are not a cycling fan and still want to show your support, there will be a walk for non-cyclists on Saturday September 10th.

All are welcome, including those who cannot participate all four days. Keep in mind that the cycling terrain can in this region can be a bit hilly, though there are alternative, flatter options in the area. 

For full details about the fundraiser you can follow this LINK or go to the Facebook page

