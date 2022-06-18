Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Ministers at risk, cooling cities and the best Macron memes

From the latest on the election trail to the challenge posed to French cities by the climate crisis, via a quick diversion into some funny Macron memes, our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 18 June 2022 10:15 CEST
Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Putain, il fait chaud, this week has been a scorcher.

Not only was the heatwave intense – with 12 départements put on the rarely-used ‘red’ alert level for temperatures that are dangerous to health – but weather experts say it is unusually early for a heatwave to strike.

But as the planet gradually warms, extreme weather events become more likely and this is something we will have to get used to.

On our Talking France podcast this week we discuss how cities are adapting to the heat, especially those in northern France that are simply not designed to cope with 40C temperatures.

This ‘forecast’ from 2014 has also been widely shared this week.

Elections

Sunday sees the second round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, with Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition in a tight race to secure an overall majority in the parliament.

We will be updating the site live on Sunday evening with the latest results HERE.

In last week’s first round of voting, the extreme-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour did very badly – not only was he and all his party’s candidates eliminated in the first round, but his total share of the vote fell from seven percent in the presidential elections to a humiliating 4.24 percent. Several other extremist candidates including anti-vaxxers also failed to get past the first round.

While most of France goes back to the polls on Sunday there are some exceptions, including my neighbourhood in which the sitting MP, Alexis Corbière of the far left La France Insoumise party, was re-elected with a whopping 61 percent of the vote – any candidate that gets an outright majority of more than 50 percent is elected directly without the need for a second round.

Macron visit

Emmanuel Macron joined his German, Italian and Romanian counterparts to visit Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, where the group announced that they would back giving Ukraine candidate status to join the EU. Macron also announced the delivery of more Cesar long-range self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

The French, German and Italian leaders travelled from Poland on a night train, and as soon as they set off, the memes began.

A video clip of the three leaders talking also revealed that Macron seemed to have a fancier carriage that Mario Draghi and Olaf Scholz.

Once in Ukraine, the leaders visited the devastated Kyiv suburb of Irpin before meeting Zelensky and holding a joint press conference where all four leaders avowed their total support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

As is always the case on these occasions, much attention was given to how the leaders greeted each other, anyone hoping for signs of a rift between Macron and Zelensky would have been disappointed when they watched the video, as the two greeted each other warmly with a handshake and a hug.

But it’s always possible to get a photo at a certain angle that appears to tell a different story, and this one has lead to some funny memes.

Music

And don’t forget the Fête de la musique on Tuesday – one of France’s most fun festivals.

Five things to know about the Fête de la musique

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Celebrity weddings, new elections and yet more tear gas

From cute fluffy ducklings to the election trail, celebrity weddings to political double standards, our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 11 June 2022 10:29 CEST
Election (non) fever

France heads back to the polls on Sunday for the first round of voting in the parliamentary elections.

These elections essentially decide whether we get five years of political paralysis or ‘Macron: Part II’ – a wide-reaching programme of reforms.

READ ALSO What happens on Sunday and why is it important

They’re therefore pretty important, but a growing number of voters have decided that they simply don’t care – is it uninspiring candidates, European voter apathy or (as John Lichfield argues) simply too many elections?

The election poster that has raised the most comments has been this very cute one from the Parti Animaliste – whether it will win them any MPs remains to be seen.

Photo: The Local
 
Macron has also been out on the election trail, meeting a mixed reception.

Another tear-gassing incident by police

Just one week after shocking images of football fans being tear-gassed by police at the Stade de France, police were again filmed using gaz lacrymogène, this time on a crowd of passengers at Gare de l’Est who were waiting for a replacement bus service.

This week has also seen a report presented to the Prime Minister, while Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, Paris police chief Didier Lallement and representatives of the French Football Federation were summoned before the Senate to answer questions about the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final.

It’s been a frankly unedifying spectacle of excuses, half apologies and ‘lost’ CCTV footage – but an increasing number of people in France are starting to ask where are the Senate hearings into the many French victims of police violence.

From ‘yellow vest’ protesters to Adama Traore, Steve Canico and ‘Théo’ there is a long and grim list of French people who have ended up injured, maimed or dead after interactions with the police.

In most cases they or their families have to fight for years to achieve any kind of enquiry, and it’s difficult to recall any other occasion when the Senate summoned the Interior Minister to answer questions about police behaviour just one week after the event – a case of double standards?

Wedding bells

Congratulations to ex president François Hollande, who this week got married for the first time at the age of 67.

His bride is Julie Gayet, the well-known French actress who Hollande was revealed to be having an affair with while he was president back in 2014. The two had a quiet ceremony in Corrèze, central France. 

Talking France

The latest edition of our Talking France podcast is out – looking at French elections, inflation, celebrity weddings, obscure French regional languages, inheritance law and more . . . Listen on the link below or find it on Spotify, Apple or HERE.

Last laugh

And you might have noticed quite a few French people chuckling when former PM Manuel Valls failed to make it past the first round of the parliamentary elections to represent French people living abroad (who vote one week earlier than the rest of the country). 

You might think it’s a little mean to laugh at his humiliation, but Valls has earned himself quite a reputation for abrasive statements during his time in politics – from suggesting that the city of Marseille should be bulldozed to denying the existence of “white privilege” in France. 

For the rest of France, voting in the parliamentary elections takes place on Sunday June 12th and June 19th – we’ll be covering the results live on Sunday evening HERE.

