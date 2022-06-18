How France has adapted to tackle forest fires

Forest fires are becoming increasingly common in France – the country with the fourth largest area of forests in Europe.

This phenomenon was once confined to the south but as temperatures rise, that is beginning to change.

“The whole of the territory is particularly vulnerable to the risk of fires,” according to the environment ministry.

Blazes in Corrèze and Sologne in 2020 are evidence of this. The year before, even Picardy was in flames.

The increased frequency of forest fires is largely down to climate change which means that vegetation is becoming dryer.

Why is this an issue?

The French government has identified a number of problems when it comes to forest fires.

There are economic losses due to impacts on forestry and tourism industries;

There is environmental damage due to the loss of biodiversity – and the fact carbon is released into the atmosphere as trees burn;

There is an increased risk of landslides, floods, avalanches and other phenomena when trees are removed from a landscape due to fire;

Trees play an important role in the regulation of the water cycle and air purification.

In other words France and the planet need healthy forests.

What is being done to address the problem?

French President Emmanuel Macron likes to frame himself as an environmental champion.

But as we covered in the run up to the 2022 Presidential Election, his record on green issues is largely disputed.

In recent years the country has begun adapting to forest fires through developing its emergency response framework.

Aerial firefighting

France is expanding its fleet of firefighting aircraft and redeploying planes across the country.

In 2020 new bases for these vehicles were opened in Angers (Maine-et-Loire), Châteauroux (Indre) and Méaulte (Somme). Two more, in Epinal (Vosges) and Saint-Etienne (Loire), have opened more recently.

Officials claim that these aircraft can drop water on any part of northern France within half an hour.

Increased training

Tackling a house fire and a forest fire are two very different things.

Until recently, it was only in the south that firefighters were specialised in tackling forest fires.

But now, thanks to increased training, more and more firefighters across the country are learning this skill. In Indre-et-Loire for example, the emergency services directorate hope to make sure that between 50 to 100 percent of firefighters are up to tackling such a blaze.

At present, fire fighters from the south are still sent as reinforcements to help put out blazes elsewhere in the country.

It is hoped that increased training will change that.

New equipment

Fire departments across France are investing in new trucks which are specially adapted to forest fires – 9 new firetrucks have been operating across northern France since 2021.

There has also been a major investment in forest cameras to monitor for outbreaks of fire. Across 117,000 hectares of forest in Sarthe, 16 cameras have been installed at the cost of €1.2 million and an annual running cost of €100,000.

Meteorological analysis

Fire departments are increasingly analysing meteorological conditions and providing special training to help their employees interpret data provided by Météo France.

“We evaluate the fire risk every day,” said firefighter chief Olivier Desquiens in an interview with FranceInfo.

This analysis takes into account temporal trends, the ratio of dead to living vegetation and the wind.

What can you do to prevent forest fires?

It is estimated that the majority of forest fires in France are started as a result of human error.

There are a number of basic steps you can take to avoid contributing to the problem.

Don’t smoke in or near forests; don’t light fires in forests including for barbecues; only drive on authorised paths through forests; respect signs that indicate restricted access.

What should you do in case of a forest fire?

If you come across a forest fire, you should call the fire service immediately on 112, 114 or 18.

If there are only small flames because the fire is in its nascent stage, you can try to put them out with earth, sand or water. Don’t try to beat the fire down with branches – this could cause it to spread further.

If the fire is already taking hold, run away, with your back to it – and seek shelter.

Don’t get out of your car if you are surprised by a sudden wall of flames.

For more information on what to do in the event of a forest fire, you can consult the French government website HERE.