Austria
Europe swelters under record-breaking heatwave

Forest fires are raging, animals are suffering and humans are sweating as Europe grapples with one of the most intense heatwaves ever recorded.

Published: 18 June 2022 18:43 CEST
Beachgoers shelter under the shade of an umbrella in southern France.
Beachgoers shelter under the shade of an umbrella in southern France. Europe is experiencing record temperatures. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)

France and other western European nations on Saturday sweltered under a blistering June heatwave that has sparked forest fires and concerns that such early summer blasts of hot weather will now become the norm.

The weather on Saturday was the peak of a June heatwave that is in line with scientists’ predictions that such phenomena will now strike earlier in the year thanks to global warming.

The French southwestern town of Biarritz, one of the country’s most sought-after seaside resorts, saw its highest all time temperature Saturday of 41 degrees, state forecaster Meteo France said.

Queues of hundreds of people and traffic jams formed outside aquatic leisure parks in France, with people seeing water as the only refuge from the devastating heat.

With the River Seine off limits to bathing, scorched Parisians took refuge in the city’s fountains.   

Temperatures in France could reach as high as 42C in some areas on Saturday, Meteo France said, adding that June records had already been beaten in 11 areas on Friday.

“This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France” since 1947, said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo France.

With “many monthly or even all-time temperature records likely to be beaten in several regions,” he called the weather a “marker of climate change”.

Forest fires rage

In a major incident in France, a fire triggered by the firing of an artillery shell in military training in the Var region of southern France was burning some 200 hectares (495 acres) of vegetation, local authorities said.

“There is no threat to anyone except 2,500 sheep who are being evacuated and taken to safety,” said local fire brigade chief Olivier Pecot.

The fire came from the Canjeurs military camp, the biggest such training site in Western Europe. Fire services’ work was impeded by the presence of non-exploded munitions in the deserted area but four Canadair plans have been deployed to water bomb the fires.

Farmers in the country are having to adapt.

Daniel Toffaloni, a 60-year-old farmer near the southern city of Perpignan, now only works from “daybreak until 11.30am” and in the evening, as temperatures in his tomato greenhouses reach a sizzling 55 degrees C.

Forest fires in Spain on Saturday had burned nearly 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land in the north-west Sierra de la Culebra region.

The flames forced several hundred people from their homes, and 14 villages were evacuated.

Some residents were able to return on Saturday morning, but regional authorities warned the fire “remains active”.

Firefighters were still battling blazes in several other regions, including woodlands in Catalonia.

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast in parts of the country on Saturday — with highs of 43 degrees C expected in the north-eastern city of Zaragoza.

There have also been fires in Germany, where temperatures topped 40C on Saturday. A blaze in the Brandenburg region around Berlin had spread over about 60 hectares by Friday evening.

Foretaste of future

Dutch authorities said they expect Saturday to be the hottest day of the year so far.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year on Friday, with temperatures reaching over 30 degrees C in the early afternoon, meteorologists said.

“I think at the moment people are just enjoying it being hot but if it gets any hotter than this, which I think it is meant to, then that’s a concern,” said Claire Moran, an editor in London.

Several towns in northern Italy have announced water rationing and the Lombardy region may declare a state of emergency as a record drought threatens harvests.

Italy’s dairy cows were putting out 10 percent less milk, the main agricultural association, Coldiretti, said Saturday.

With temperatures far above the cows’ “ideal climate” of 22-24C, animals were drinking up to 140 litres of water per day, double their normal intake, and producing less due to stress, it said.

Experts warned the high temperatures were caused by worrying climate change trends.

“As a result of climate change, heatwaves are starting earlier,” said Clare Nullis, a spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva.

“What we’re witnessing today is unfortunately a foretaste of the future” if concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to rise and push global warming towards 2 degrees C from pre-industrial levels, she added.

How France has adapted to tackle forest fires

As heatwaves become increasingly common in France, the risk of forest fires is heightened. These blazes, once confined to the south, are now impacting people across the country.

Published: 18 June 2022 13:11 CEST
How France has adapted to tackle forest fires

Forest fires are becoming increasingly common in France – the country with the fourth largest area of forests in Europe. 

This phenomenon was once confined to the south but as temperatures rise, that is beginning to change.

“The whole of the territory is particularly vulnerable to the risk of fires,” according to the environment ministry. 

Blazes in Corrèze and Sologne in 2020 are evidence of this. The year before, even Picardy was in flames. 

The increased frequency of forest fires is largely down to climate change which means that vegetation is becoming dryer.  

Why is this an issue? 

The French government has identified a number of problems when it comes to forest fires.

  • There are economic losses due to impacts on forestry and tourism industries;
  • There is environmental damage due to the loss of biodiversity – and the fact carbon is released into the atmosphere as trees burn;
  • There is an increased risk of landslides, floods, avalanches and other phenomena when trees are removed from a landscape due to fire;
  • Trees play an important role in the regulation of the water cycle and air purification. 

In other words France and the planet need healthy forests. 

What is being done to address the problem?

French President Emmanuel Macron likes to frame himself as an environmental champion. 

But as we covered in the run up to the 2022 Presidential Election, his record on green issues is largely disputed

In recent years the country has begun adapting to forest fires through developing its emergency response framework. 

  • Aerial firefighting 

France is expanding its fleet of firefighting aircraft and redeploying planes across the country. 

In 2020 new bases for these vehicles were opened in Angers (Maine-et-Loire), Châteauroux (Indre) and Méaulte (Somme). Two more, in Epinal (Vosges) and Saint-Etienne (Loire), have opened more recently. 

Officials claim that these aircraft can drop water on any part of northern France within half an hour. 

  • Increased training

Tackling a house fire and a forest fire are two very different things. 

Until recently, it was only in the south that firefighters were specialised in tackling forest fires. 

But now, thanks to increased training, more and more firefighters across the country are learning this skill. In Indre-et-Loire for example, the emergency services directorate hope to make sure that between 50 to 100 percent of firefighters are up to tackling such a blaze. 

At present, fire fighters from the south are still sent as reinforcements to help put out blazes elsewhere in the country. 

It is hoped that increased training will change that. 

  • New equipment 

Fire departments across France are investing in new trucks which are specially adapted to forest fires – 9 new firetrucks have been operating across northern France since 2021. 

There has also been a major investment in forest cameras to monitor for outbreaks of fire. Across 117,000 hectares of forest in Sarthe, 16 cameras have been installed at the cost of €1.2 million and an annual running cost of €100,000. 

  • Meteorological analysis

Fire departments are increasingly analysing meteorological conditions and providing special training to help their employees interpret data provided by Météo France. 

“We evaluate the fire risk every day,” said firefighter chief Olivier Desquiens in an interview with FranceInfo

This analysis takes into account temporal trends, the ratio of dead to living vegetation and the wind. 

What can you do to prevent forest fires?

It is estimated that the majority of forest fires in France are started as a result of human error. 

There are a number of basic steps you can take to avoid contributing to the problem. 

Don’t smoke in or near forests; don’t light fires in forests including for barbecues; only drive on authorised paths through forests; respect signs that indicate restricted access. 

What should you do in case of a forest fire?

If you come across a forest fire, you should call the fire service immediately on 112, 114 or 18. 

If there are only small flames because the fire is in its nascent stage, you can try to put them out with earth, sand or water. Don’t try to beat the fire down with branches – this could cause it to spread further. 

If the fire is already taking hold, run away, with your back to it – and seek shelter. 

Don’t get out of your car if you are surprised by a sudden wall of flames. 

For more information on what to do in the event of a forest fire, you can consult the French government website HERE

