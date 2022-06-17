Read news from:
Revealed: France’s 5 greenest cities

Looking for trees, fresh air, and environment-friendly city policies? Here are France's five greenest cities.

Published: 17 June 2022 15:35 CEST
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The Observatory for Green Cities publishes a ranking of the greenest cities, with the methodology based on how much green space is dedicated to each city inhabitant, how much of the city budget goes toward green spaces per inhabitant, the ability for citizens to be involved in greening projects, and the number of trees per inhabitant.

1) Angers

Angers, in the Loire Valley in western France, is widely known as a green city, but its been made official by the Observatory list, which names it the greenest city in France.   

Angers is exceptional for the fact that it was one of the first cities in France to have local authorities fully integrate a ‘greening’ policy into municipal projects.

On top of that, green spaces represent about 14 percent of its surface area (not including forests). It continues to devote significant amounts of its budget to keeping the city green, and has even instituted a “zero phyto” policy to reduce pesticide usage in green parts of the city.

2) Nantes

Based on the observatory’s study, Nantes comes in second place for most green French cities.

Actually, Nantes even beats Angers in one criteria: green investment. The city has invested more than €41 million per year on average for greening projects. In 2013, Nantes won the Europe-wide “Green Capital” contest – 100 percent of the population in Nantes lives within 300 metres of a green space, so if you head to Nantes you will never be far from fresh air.

3) Metz

Metz, which is located eastern France, comes in third place. For Metz, their green pride mostly shines through their gardens, their eco-citizen budget, and their pioneering plans for waste management.

In 2019, Metz dedicated a specific citizen budget to allow residents to propose their ideas for improving Metz’ living environment in terms of sustainability and urban ecology. Most notably, Metz has 871 shared, family garden plots, which allows people to feel connected to nature and their neighbours simultaneously. 

READ MORE: And the greenest city in France is…? No, it’s not Paris.

4) Amiens

With €14.1 million set aside for green spaces, the historic capital of Picardie in north east France, Amiens is a small but mighty force in the competition for France’s most green cities.

Amiens has taken dedicated steps to becoming recognised as a green city, having moved up six places since the last Green Cities ranking.

It has focused on protecting local biodiversity – like the city’s wetlands and bees. On top of that, each year the city organises a flower contest and has the highest rating for France’s “Villes et Villages Fleuris.”

Amiens has also launched a local council dedicated to mental health, which is also dedicated to promoting the health benefits of green spaces.

5) Lyon

Even though Lyon shares a similar architectural style to Paris, with its Haussmanian buildings and large boulevards, you’ll notice quickly how much more fresh the air is while walking through Lyon.

Coming in at number five, it is no surprise to Lyon-lovers that this city made the list for France’s top green cities. With a hefty budget to keep Lyon green, the city is working to give inhabitants more green space.

In fact, the average surface area of green space per inhabitant has increased by three metres squared, and the city overall can offer over 430 hectares of gardens, green squares and generally green spaces.

CULTURE

16 of the best festivals and events in France this summer

From old rockers to classic cinema, fireworks to modern theatre, here are some of our favourite French summer festivals.

Published: 17 June 2022 14:29 CEST
16 of the best festivals and events in France this summer

JUNE

Festival de Nîmes

Starting mid-June and running through to July 24th, the Festival de Nîmes has brought modern music to the famous Roman Arena. This year, Gorillaz, Deep Purple, Gladiator Live, Kiss, Sting, Black Eyed Peas, Stromae and Sexion D’Assaut are among the headliners.

Fête de la musique

You will scarcely be able to move for musicians in France on June 21st, as villages, towns and cities are alive with the sound of music, celebrating the sheer joy of live performances and the breadth and diversity of musical genres.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the annual national, nationwide midsummer’s night festival. At l’Olympia in Paris, for example, Angèle, Pomme, Franz Ferdinand, Benjamin Biolay and Parcels are all performing in a series of concerts that will be broadcast on France Inter.

Rétro C Trop 

For three days between Friday, June 24th, and Sunday, June 26th, at the appropriately aged Château de Tilloloy, Hauts-de-France, there’s the ‘festival of old rockers’, this year featuring sets by Alice Cooper, acoustic ska band Tryo, Status Quo, Simple Minds, Madness, OMD, The Undertones, and Les Insus – you may know them better as 80s hit-sters Telephone.

Joking aside, previous festivals have featured the likes of Sting, Stray Cats, Tears for Fears, and Scorpions – so they know actually do know how to rock out at the 17th-century chateau. And also how to pace themselves…

Nuits de Fourvière

From the beginning of June  through to July 30th, the spectacular Gallo-Roman theatre at Fourvière hosts 60 equally spectacular performances of theatre, dance, music, cirque. There could surely be no better venue to watch Midnight Oil on July 14th.

JULY

Z’accros d’ma rue, Nevers

Theatre, circus and music are in store at Les Z’accros d’ma rue in Nevers in July, as they have been since the opening event in 1999. Most of the shows are free

The La Rochelle Film Festival

Rugby fans have rediscovered La Rochelle this year, but cinema-lovers should not ignore the Charente-Maritime resort between July 1st and 10th, as it hosts its 50th film festival, which this year pays tribute to the legendary Alain Delon.

Some 21 films featuring the French actor with eyes of ice will be screened during the festival. There’s also a retrospective of the films of the 50s queen of Hollywood, Audrey Hepburn – including Roman Holiday, Funny Face, Sabrina, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Other highlights include a day of Brad Pitt films, five films from Bulgarian pioneer Binka Zhelyazkova – whose works were frequently banned in her home country, and a celebration of the centenary of the birth of Italian visionary Pier Paolo Pasolini.

Festival de Carcassonne

Deep Purple, Orelsan, Rag n Bone Man, John Legend, Sexion D’Assaut, Calogero, and Jack White are among the acts gracing the music, theatre, arts, dance, comedy and cinema festival in the historic city between July 5th and 31st. Comedian Gad Elmalah will also perform, and there are numerous free off-festival performances.

Pause Guitare

Julien Doré, Orelsan (again), Bob Sinclar and Mika headline the four-day Pause Guitare programme. The relatively little-known music festival that routinely punches above its weight, runs from July 6th to 10th in the World Heritage city of Albi, southwest France.

Festival d’Avignon

No rundown of summer events in France would be complete without mentioning the Festival d’Avignon, which runs from Thursday 7th to Tuesday 26th July.

Celebrated Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who’s currently banned from leaving his country, has been chosen to open the theatre festival. Whether he’ll actually be there remains to be seen, but the opening ceremony on July 7th kicks off three weeks of performances from some of the world’s leading stage performers across a range of disciplines.

Pyrotechnic Art Festival

Not satisfied with the bright lights of its Film Festival in May, Cannes turns on the lights again for its summer Pyrotechnic Art Festival, which runs from July 14th to August 24th. 

Nice Jazz Festival

Where would you find sultry chanteuse Melody Gardot, influential bassist Marcus Miller and punk’s grandad Iggy Pop on the same poster? The Nice jazz festival, which runs from July 15th to 19th. 

They’re not the only performers joining in the fun on the Riviera. Some 33 acts are taking part in the Festival proper, while several more are performing in the Off festival programme.

Fête nationale

July 14th marks France’s Fête nationale, known as Bastille Day in the Anglophone world, which is a public holiday. The big military parade is on the Champs-Elysée in Paris but most towns do something to mark the occasion, with concerts, parties and fireworks displays. 

AUGUST

MiMa 

MiMa is the International Festival of Puppet Art, held from August 4th to August 7th in the medieval town of Mirepoix, Ariège. The festival is open to young creators as well as artists who influence and update the recent history of puppet theatre, an inventive art with many faces. The line-up showcases a variety of techniques, with glove puppets, string puppets and marionettes portées.

Festival du Bout du Monde

The darkly named End of the World Festival takes place from August 5th to August 7th at Landaoudec Prairie on the Crozon Peninsula in Brittany, a few hundred yards from the wild Atlantic ocean. The wonderful Ballaké Sissoko is on the programme this year, as is the drum-and-trumpet fusion of Gallowstreet, as well as Julian Marley and Selah Sue.

Rock en Seine

Stromae, Rage Against the Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Jehnny Beth, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, London Grammar, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Crawlers, and Baby Queen are among the numerous acts lined up for this year’s annual and mostly family friendly – if you don’t mind Zack de la Rocha’s swearing – Rock en Seine festival at Domaine national de Saint-Cloud.

