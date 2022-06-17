Read news from:
PROFILE: Who is Jean-Luc Melenchon, outsider turned leader of French left?

Divisive but charismatic, French hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has become the top challenger to President Emmanuel Macron in this month's parliamentary elections on the back of a surge in the April presidential vote.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:20 CEST
French leftist La France Insoumise party leader, Member of Parliament and leader of left-wing coalition Nupes: Jean-Luc Melenchon (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Although not standing himself, the 70-year-old former senator is the clear leader of the NUPES alliance that could deny the pro business president an absolute majority, having wrangled Communists, Greens and Socialists into line with his hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) outfit.

Melenchon himself told RTL radio Wednesday that “the truth, the unprecedented phenomenon… is that we are in a position to get a majority in parliament” — which he hopes could force Macron to name him prime minister after the election.

“Voters don’t want Macron,” he added, claiming that the incumbent “lost” Sunday’s first round — although official results placed NUPES around neck-and-neck with Macron’s Ensemble (Together) movement.

Melenchon has come a long way since angrily quitting the Socialist Party (PS) in the 2000s and launching his own movement that would come to unite the historically fragmented French left.

His brand of anti-establishment politics has profited as the traditionally dominant PS collapsed following Francois Hollande’s widely loathed 2012-17 presidency and the rise of the often polarising Macron.

In this year’s presidential election, Melenchon scored almost 22 percent in the first round — just shy of getting into the run-off against Macron, but light years ahead of PS candidate and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

It has been a bitter blow for the party that gave France its legendary first left-wing president Francois Mitterrand from 1981-95, and some heavyweights quit the PS rather than fall into line behind Melenchon.

“It’s always rebels who help give birth to the future,” Melenchon said before the first round of the presidential vote.

‘Walk your own path’

Born in Morocco, Melenchon joined the Socialist Party in 1976 at 25 after diving into Trotskyism as a student, going on to become the youngest member of France’s Senate in 1986.

He remains an admirer of Mitterrand, claiming that the “old man” told him shortly before his death to “never give in, walk your own path”.

After serving as vocational education minister under Socialist premier Lionel Jospin from 2000 to 2002, Melenchon broke with party leaders in 2005 to successfully oppose a proposed European Union constitution in a referendum vote.

At odds with then-party chief Hollande, he quit three years later to form his own movement, the Left Party, saying “our country needs another voice on the left”.

In a gradual catch-up that prompted Melenchon to liken himself to a “sagacious tortoise”, he scored 11 percent in 2012’s presidential vote, 19.5 in 2017 and almost 22 this year.

His rise has been accompanied by a gradual change in style.

“My way of being is a signal. I’m sound and fury, just like my era… I’m headstrong,” Melenchon said in 2010.

But he sought in the 2022 election to moderate his style and reach out beyond his traditional far-left base, eschewing his trademark Chairman Mao-style jacket for snappy suits and ties.

And he says he is “grateful” when opponents dub him a populist, declaring “I’m not with the people, I am from the people.”

Cost of living

The war in Ukraine has worsened a cost-of-living crisis for French working people that saw far-right leader Marine Le Pen focus on purchasing power in the election campaign, rather than her traditional anti-immigrant message.

Opposition to Macron — widely perceived as a “president of the rich” — had already brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets in sometimes-violent “yellow vest” protests triggered by a fuel tax rise, before the coronavirus pandemic came to overshadow the second half of his first term.

Melenchon hopes to capitalise on still-simmering resentment for the legislative polls, vowing to cut the statutory retirement age to 60 years from 62, while Macron has announced plans to raise it to 65.

If the left secures enough votes to bounce Macron into naming him prime minister, Melenchon would also immediately boost the minimum wage to a monthly €1,400 from around 1,250 now, and cap energy and food prices.

He even secured agreement through gritted teeth from the other parties in his alliance to breach European Union rules on debt and deficits if needed to get their programme through.

In response, Macron this week appealed to right-wing voters afraid of NUPES’ radical programme to back him in the second round, saying it would “add French disorder to global disorder” if Melenchon’s alliance secures too many seats.

“Political stability depends on a stable programme, and that’s on our side,” Melenchon retorted.

Last campaign push ahead of poll test for France’s Macron

French opposition forces and allies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron were Friday to make a final push for votes ahead of the last round of tense parliamentary elections, where the French leader risks losing his overall majority in the face of a challenge from a resurgent left.

Published: 17 June 2022 08:50 CEST
Losing a majority in the 577-seat National Assembly lower house in Sunday’s vote could be a heavy blow to Macron’s reform agenda, just two months after he prevailed against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.

Friday is the last day of legal campaigning, with all political activity banned from midnight and Saturday a day of calm before voting gets underway on Sunday.

Macron has endured a tricky start to his second term — against a background of rising prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — while the French left has finally united its disparate forces into a coalition spanning Greens, Communists, hard-left and Socialists.

He returns to the domestic political fray on Friday after three days out of France for a trip that concluded with a visit to Ukraine and also included stops in Romania and Moldova.

“We must be strong, for ourselves and to spread our values to be credible abroad and take exceptional decisions in these exceptional times that we are experiencing,” Macron, who has urged France to give him a clear majority, told TF1 TV in an interview late Thursday in Kyiv.

The first round of the parliamentary vote on June 12 painted an inconclusive picture, with Macron’s centrist Ensemble (Together) coalition and the left-wing NUPES alliance led by hard-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon neck-and-neck on around 26 percent of the popular vote each.

Just five MPs — four from NUPES and one from Together — were elected outright in the first round, leaving all to play for in Sunday’s run-off voting.

Polls project a range of either a slim majority for Together or falling short by several dozen seats of the 289 MPs needed for an overall majority.

The nightmare outcome for Macron — seen as unlikely but not totally excluded — would be a majority for NUPES that would see Melenchon become prime minister in an uncomfortable “cohabitation”.

‘Mobilise supporters’ 

Martin Quencez, research fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said it would be crucial for Macron to mobilise right-wing voters.

“If you compare the first round of presidential elections to the first round of the parliamentary elections, you find that Macron has lost about four million voters,” he said.

“He needs to mobilise these people who can support his programme and what his party represents.”

Turnout was just 47.5 percent in the first round and the chances of the left coalition may depend on how much they can bring out disenchanted young and working-class voters.

Both sides have exchanged bitter barbs in the final days of campaigning, in a sign of what is at stake.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, speaking to French television, on Wednesday slammed NUPES as “the alliance of circumstance” hiding Melenchon’s “extreme vision” that is “dangerous for our economy”.

But Manon Aubry, a European deputy for Melenchon’s party, accused Borne of “coming up with one lie after another”.

France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune, a close ally of Macron, accused Melenchon of “French Trumpism”, after the former US president, and coming up with “fake news” especially on taxes.

Melenchon for his part accused Macron of acting like Trump in an unscheduled election speech at a Paris airport before leaving for Romania on Tuesday, where he urged voters to give him a “solid majority”, warning against adding “French disorder to global disorder”.

Campaign ‘caricature’ 

Le Monde daily Thursday complained that the campaign since the first round had descended into “caricature… rather than discussing the serious issues of the moment”.

According to the latest poll by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI and Sud Radio, Ensemble is projected to get 265-300 seats against 180-210 for the left, meaning the overall majority is far from assured.

With most cabinet ministers standing for election and Macron insisting that those who lose should step down, election night promises to be a nervous time for some big names.

Beaune, the face of France’s Europe policy, is facing a tough challenge from the left in his Paris constituency, while Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin is in even more danger in the fight for her seat in the Essonne region south of Paris.

Meanwhile, despite placing far less emphasis on these elections than the presidential polls, Le Pen is projected by most polls to exceed the minimum of 15 MPs needed to form an official faction in parliament, the first time her far-right party will have managed such a breakthrough since 1986.

