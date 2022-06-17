Read news from:
PODCAST: Strikes, regional rivalries and how French cities are adapting to heatwaves

As France bakes under an unusually early heatwave, the latest edition of Talking France examines how French cities are adapting to the new reality of hotter summers, as well as discussing French regional rivalries, the latest strike action and the reality of driving in France.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:41 CEST
Paris Charles de Gaulle airport employees wave trade union flags as they stage a strike. Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield to discuss all the latest talking points in France – from the neck-and-neck elections on Sunday to the threatened summer of strikes.

As temperature records break around France, we’re also looking at how French cities are adapting to the climate crisis – particularly the northern cities that are badly designed for the scorching summers that are the new reality.

You can find the podcast on Spotify or Apple, listen on the link below or download it HERE.

As ever we are answering questions from listeners – this week you asked us about the biggest regional rivalries, from sports to boundary disputes, food wars to flag rivalry.

And we also explain three things you need to know about French autoroutes – from the rules of the road to how it is that they came to be operated by private companies and how those toll prices are set.

You can find all previous episodes of the podcast – talking about topics as diverse as Emmanuel Macron, the Academie française and French music festivals – HERE.

POLITICS

URGENT: France no longer receiving any Russian gas via pipelines: network operator

France has not received any natural gas from Russia via pipeline since June 15, network operator GRTgaz said Friday, after Russian energy giant Gazprom warned this week that it would sharply cut deliveries to Europe.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:44 CEST
Gazprom said the supply reductions via the Nord Stream pipeline are the result of repair work, but EU officials believe Moscow is punishing allies of Ukraine, where Russian forces launched an invasion in February.

