PODCAST: Strikes, regional rivalries and how French cities are adapting to heatwaves

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield to discuss all the latest talking points in France – from the neck-and-neck elections on Sunday to the threatened summer of strikes.

As temperature records break around France, we’re also looking at how French cities are adapting to the climate crisis – particularly the northern cities that are badly designed for the scorching summers that are the new reality.

You can find the podcast on Spotify or Apple, listen on the link below or download it HERE.

As ever we are answering questions from listeners – this week you asked us about the biggest regional rivalries, from sports to boundary disputes, food wars to flag rivalry.

And we also explain three things you need to know about French autoroutes – from the rules of the road to how it is that they came to be operated by private companies and how those toll prices are set.

