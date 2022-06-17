Read news from:
Heatwave alerts spread to Paris as temperatures set to hit 38C

Temperature records are predicted to explode in France on Saturday as almost the entire country is under a weather alert for extreme heat.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:33 CEST
Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP

Much of the country has seen high temperatures all week with an unusually early heatwave, but Saturday is predicted to be the hottest day so far.

A total of 14 département are red alert – the highest alert level where the temperatures present a danger to human health and life – while 56 of the country’s 96 mainland départements are on orange alert.

The alert area covers almost the entire country including the greater Paris Île-de-France region and most of Brittany and Normandy, where temperatures are predicted to hit 38C.

The highest temperatures remain in west and south west France, which will continue to see 40C heat on Saturday.

The areas on red alert are; Charente, Charente-Maritime, Deux-Sèvres, Gers, Gironde, Haute-Garonne, Hautes-Pyrénées, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Vendée and Vienne. 

In better news, the heatwave is predicted to break on Saturday evening with storms pushing in from the west and ushering in cooler temperatures.

Friday saw one third of French départements at the highest or second-highest heat alert level, schoolchildren in the south west were told to stay at home, many public events were cancelled and the health ministry activated a special heatwave hotline.

“Hospitals are at capacity, but are keeping up with demand,” Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon told reporters in Vienne, near Lyon in the southeast.

“This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France” since 1947, said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at weather authority Meteo France.

With “many monthly or even all-time temperature records likely to be beaten in several regions,” he called the unseasonable weather a “marker of climate change”.

Heatwave sends France’s employees back to the office – for the air con

As France swelters under an unusually early heatwave many employees who had been working remotely since the pandemic have headed back to the office - in order to benefit from the air conditioning.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:06 CEST
Flexible working practices – a mix of in-office and at-home working – have become increasingly common in France since the Covid lockdowns proved that some jobs can be done just as easily from home as in the office. 

During the lockdowns, télétravail (remote working) was compulsory for those whose jobs allowed it, it then became recommended but since late 2021, flexible working practices and work-from-home has been a matter for discussion between workers and their bosses.

A study by Insurance firm Malakoff Humanis has found that 38 percent of employees in France still do at least one day of télétravail per week.

But, with France currently burning under a ferocious early summer heatwave that is expected to send temperature records tumbling, office space is quickly filling up.

Air-con is rare in French homes, but many office spaces have it and workers are keen to avail themselves of the cool air.

“I came for the air conditioning because I didn’t need to come to work today,” one office worker in the capital told Le Parisien. “This Friday, I’m officially remote working, but I’ll be here [in the office].”

Météo France expected the temperature to reach 35C in the capital on Friday. In the southwest of the country, the mercury was expected to pass 40C in cities including Bordeaux and Toulouse.

One Bordeaux computer engineer told the paper: “At home, it gets hot pretty quickly, you can easily reach 30C. It’s much more pleasant to work with a regulated temperature, without abusing the air conditioning for ecological reasons.”

And a financial manager – working shirtless and in shorts in his top-floor apartment in Marseille – said he regretted not bothering going into the office as the heat bit. 

“If I open the windows, the hot wind blows in. When the windows are closed, I cook,” he said.

