Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

France ships seeds to Ukraine in bid to avert global food crisis

France has shipped 31 tonnes of seeds to Ukraine in a bid to avert a food crisis stemming from Russia's invasion, the French foreign ministry said on Friday.

Published: 17 June 2022 17:05 CEST
France ships seeds to Ukraine in bid to avert global food crisis
Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP

The aid from France, the EU’s biggest agriculture producer, aims to soften “the disastrous impact of the Russian invasion on Ukraine’s food security” by allowing the potential harvest of 260,000 tonnes of food, the ministry said.

The shipment includes seeds for beets, carrots, cabbage and tomatoes.

France also supplied Ukraine with 600 tonnes of seed potatoes in April and May to counter planting disruptions amid the fighting.

ANALYSIS Is France self-sufficient for food?

The Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has stopped grain shipments from the world’s fourth-largest exporter of wheat and corn, raising the spectre of shortages and hunger in low-income countries.

Cereal prices have soared on global markets, and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was assisting in transporting Ukrainian grain by truck via Romania.

The Ukrainian government says 20 to 25 million tonnes are currently blocked and could start to rot if they are not shipped soon.

The UN has warned of a “hurricane of hunger” — mainly in African countries that import more than half of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia, also a major producer.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

France no longer receiving any Russian gas via pipelines

France has not received any natural gas from Russia via pipeline since June 15, network operator GRTgaz said Friday, after Russian energy giant Gazprom warned this week that it would sharply cut deliveries to Europe.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:44 CEST
France no longer receiving any Russian gas via pipelines

Gazprom said the supply reductions via the Nord Stream pipeline are the result of repair work, but EU officials believe Moscow is punishing allies of Ukraine, where Russian forces launched an invasion in February.

France gets around 17 percent of its gas from Russia through network connections with Germany, which relies heavily on Russian supplies and has criticised Gazprom’s move as “political”.

Supplies had already been reduced by 60 percent since the beginning of this year, sending prices soaring.

But GRTgaz said there was no risk to French supplies currently, with reserves at 56 percent capacity compared with 50 percent in June normally.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, France and other countries have increased gas imports from Spain via pipeline while also stepping up purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that arrives by ship.

Much of the LNG is still coming from Russia, with France one of the country’s largest buyers currently, according to a report this week from the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

SHOW COMMENTS