Egyptian migrant dies in France after police shootout

An Egyptian migrant has died after being shot at by French police who tried to stop a van that had rammed through immigration controls on the Italian border, prosecutors said Thursday.

Published: 17 June 2022 08:22 CEST
A French police officer at the Franco-Italian border, on June 29, 2018. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

The issue of police violence has been thrust into the heart of a tight French parliamentary election battle after a string of deaths caused by police in recent months.

The 35-year-old Egyptian “died yesterday (Wednesday) in the early evening,” deputy Nice prosecutor Parvine Derivery told AFP.

Italian authorities had warned that a van carrying illegal migrants was in the town of Sospel, on the French side of the border with Italy.

French border police chased the van after it refused to stop until another police team intervened 30km away.

Police said the van accelerated in their direction, prompting a police officer to use his weapon four times to stop the vehicle.

The van was then found abandoned in Nice, after the driver and two passengers fled from the scene.

Five migrants were found in the truck, including the Egyptian injured by a bullet to the head who was urgently transferred to a nearby hospital.

Earlier this month, police shot a woman dead in a car in northern Paris after the vehicle failed to stop when summoned by officers and then allegedly drove towards them at speed.

And hours after President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his re-election on April 24, police shot dead two men who sped past them in their car in the hope of evading checks.

Teenager admits stabbing girlfriend to death in eastern France

A 14-year-old has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in eastern France, prosecutors have said.

Published: 10 June 2022 08:35 CEST
The victim’s body was found early on Thursday, near her former primary school in a village north of Lyon, according to police.

Investigators believe the pair may have recently broken up, a source familiar with the case told AFP.

The girl went missing late on Wednesday and police were deployed around Clesse, a wine-growing village of 800 inhabitants.

“(The suspect’s) first statements confirm that he committed murder,” local prosecutor Eric Jallet told a press conference.

He admitted to stabbing the girl several times, including in the neck, when they met in the night, Jallet added, without giving a motive.

The teenager’s friends “said the suspect had in the past made worrying statements, talking about wanting to kill someone, in particular his girlfriend,” Jallet said.

He said friends had not taken the boy’s threats seriously, although they had been worried about him.

Regional schools chief Pierre N’Gahane said the girl was a pupil at a collège in nearby Lugny.

“What’s happened is totally incomprehensible,” he told broadcaster BFM television.

There had been “no reports of bullying” at the girl’s school, he added, and described the victim as a good student.

N’Gahane was unable to confirm reports that the girl and the suspect had recently split up, but said it was “possible”.

The primary school in Clesse, near where the girl’s body was found, was closed with a bouquet of white and pink roses attached to a barrier. Bloodstains were visible on the ground outside.

“This is a horrible day,” Clesse mayor Jean-Pierre Chevrier said, adding that the girl’s family was, “well liked”, and that the family’s only child had been, “very kind, just like her parents”.

Police initially said the girl was 13 but later revised her age to 14.

