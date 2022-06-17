For members
16 of the best festivals and events in France this summer
From old rockers to classic cinema, fireworks to modern theatre, here are some of our favourite French summer festivals.
Published: 17 June 2022 14:29 CEST
Fireworks in Cannes at the Pyrotechnic Art Festival (Photo: Valery Hache / AFP)
Everything you need to know about France’s 2022 summer sales
In France, you can only shop the best deals twice a year - during the soldes. Here is everything you need to know about this year's summer sales.
Published: 16 June 2022 16:32 CEST
