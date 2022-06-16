VIDEO: Why selfie-loving tourists are disappointed by Paris

From the Eiffel Tower to Notre-Dame, many of Paris’ iconic landmarks are currently hidden behind scaffolding.
In the case of Notre-Dame, the cathedral has been closed ever since the devastating fire ripped through it in 2019 – although it is possible to do a 3D virtual-reality tour of the Medieval structure.
Other monuments are partially obscured behind the scaffolding and boards that have become a major feature as the city prepares itself for the Olympics in 2024.
All of which means that taking that classic selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower is now a little tricky.
One Spanish tourist told AFP: “It’s such a shame that the area around the Eiffel Tower is under construction because it’s the most emblematic area of Paris.”
A French visitor agreed: “It’s a shame, a shame.”
But for tour guides, it’s just a relief to be able to operate again. One told AFP: “People feel really happy to be able to visit Paris again – that’s the predominant feeling, more than a few monuments being covered up.
“And there are so many monuments in Paris that you can admire, so if some of them are under construction it’s no big deal.”
