TOURISM

Top French official dismisses fears for Paris Olympics ceremony

Ambitious plans to organise the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics along the banks of the Seine river are feasible, a top French official said Thursday, despite growing warnings about security.

Published: 16 June 2022 17:34 CEST
An artist's impression of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. Image: Paris Olympic Committee

More than 160 boats filled with athletes and officials are set to sail almost six kilometres (four miles) along the river in central Paris, with as many as 600,000 spectators expected by organisers.

“We are able to do it but it will need to be carefully planned, both for the nautical risks and the access risks, checkpoints, flows, movement, and the number of access points to avoid bottlenecks,” Michel Cadot told a Senate hearing on Thursday.

Cadot, who is a top government official in charge of major sporting events, was being grilled over crowd problems at the Champions League final in Paris at the end of May.

He said that plans for the opening ceremony were still being discussed at various levels of government and would hopefully be approved “by the end of 2022.”

An artist’s impression of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony, which will include events staged in landmarks such as the Trocadero. Image: Paris Olympic Committee

READ MORE: Paris Olympics: 600,000 opening ceremony spectators and €24 tickets

The ceremony was “objectively a major logistical and organisational challenge,” he conceded.

The decision by organisers to break from the long-held Summer Games tradition of an opening procession in a stadium has reportedly been backed by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron.

But opposition politicians and security experts have questioned it.

“The open-air opening ceremony is a nightmare for security forces,” deputy head of the Paris region, Patrick Karam, told BFM television at the end of May.

“We’re going to have to abandon it. We can’t guarantee security along the whole route for all of our fellow citizens.”

Well-known French criminologist Alain Bauer called it “criminal madness” in an appearance on the France 5 channel at the end of May, noting the risks of a drone attack or a stampede by the water.

“There’s not a single expert from France, abroad, the CIO (International Olympics Committee), who thinks this thing makes sense,” Bauer said, adding that it was impossible to secure the whole area.

“It’s the most dangerous ceremony in Olympics history,” he said.

Cadot pointed to recent celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in Britain as proof that it was possible to organise major open-air gatherings.

“Look at what happened in England recently along the banks of the Thames for the Jubilee and ceremonies with extremely large crowds,” he told the Senate hearing.

PARIS

VIDEO: Why selfie-loving tourists are disappointed by Paris

Tourists are flocking back to the French capital after two years of travel restrictions, but is it still possible to take a photo with some of the city's best-known monuments?

Published: 16 June 2022 13:43 CEST
From the Eiffel Tower to Notre-Dame, many of Paris’ iconic landmarks are currently hidden behind scaffolding.

In the case of Notre-Dame, the cathedral has been closed ever since the devastating fire ripped through it in 2019 – although it is possible to do a 3D virtual-reality tour of the Medieval structure.

Other monuments are partially obscured behind the scaffolding and boards that have become a major feature as the city prepares itself for the Olympics in 2024.

All of which means that taking that classic selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower is now a little tricky.

One Spanish tourist told AFP: “It’s such a shame that the area around the Eiffel Tower is under construction because it’s the most emblematic area of Paris.”

A French visitor agreed: “It’s a shame, a shame.”

Every year millions of tourists head to Trocadero as it offers a picture-perfect view of the Eiffel Tower — used as a backdrop countless times by celebrities and fashion models.

But the lengthy renovation works on the esplanade, which are nearing their end, pepper the horizon with fences and make the hunt for the ideal photo for social media more challenging.

“Finally after Covid, we get to come here … I don’t know if this is a temporary construction or whatever but it’s bugging me,” said Tami Agmon, a doctor on holiday from Israel.

It’s a similar story in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, which is undergoing extensive renovation works after the 2019 fire that almost burned the Gothic monument to the ground.

“We were at the Eiffel Tower and our pictures were ruined a little bit because of the construction going on there but nothing as much as over here!” said American tourist Steven Engelberg.

Parisian monuments have opted for different techniques to ease the eyesore — the Madeleine Church is covered with a billboard featuring Mont Saint Michel, while the National Assembly — parliament — opted to reproduce its own facade.

At the foot of the obelisk on the Place de la Concorde, tour guide Thierry Collegia told AFP he faces questions about the extensive construction works.

“I mainly tell them that it’s because of the 2024 Olympics,” said Collegia, adding that mostly tourists were delighted to be back in Paris.

“And there are so many monuments in Paris to admire that if some are undergoing building work, it’s not such a big deal,” he added.

Paris is clocking up visitor numbers that resemble those before the Covid-19 pandemic brought trips to a stop.

Some 12.1 million people visited the capital between January and May 2022, only three million fewer than during the same period in 2019, according to City Hall.

