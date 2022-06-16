Macron, Scholz and Draghi to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv

The three leaders left in the early hours of Thursday, according an AFP video, which showed the trio sitting together in a train compartment.
At 8.45am on Thursday France’s Foreign minister Catherine Colonna, who was travelling with the group, tweeted that they had arrived into Kyiv.
Arrivés! Troisième étape du déplacement du Président @EmmanuelMacron: #Kiev #Kyiv #Ukraine️ https://t.co/HKllz4KNRo pic.twitter.com/rk5BsjrOpL
— Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) June 16, 2022
It is the first time that the leaders of the three European Union countries have visited Kyiv since Russia’s February 24th invasion of Ukraine.
They are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the visit comes as Kyiv is pushing for membership of the EU.
Macron has been paying a two-day visit to Romania and Moldova to discuss the ongoing crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
There had been widespread speculation in France that he would combine the trip with a visit to Zelensky in Ukraine, but this was not confirmed until Thursday morning.
In a joint press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, Macron reiterated his desire that Ukraine should win the war, but added that eventually negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be necessary.
Emmanuel Macron's joint press conference with Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian president. On #Ukraine, Macron says the position of France and Europe has been "clear since day one…first of all, to do everything possible to prevent it…secondly to sanction Russia…1/n
— Kim Willsher (@kimwillsher1) June 15, 2022
