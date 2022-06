Why do I need to know en vrac?

Because you’ve probably seen this posted around grocery stores and you weren’t sure what this not-so-French sounding word means.

What does it mean?

En vrac – usually pronounced ahn vrack – means ‘in bulk’ or ‘not organised,’ and it is typically used to describe the items in the store that are not already packaged.

It’s becoming more common as grocery stores try to avoid food waste, so you might see signs to buy fruits and vegetables en vrac, meaning you would buy them in bulk and choose the quantity yourself.

It’s also a common way to buy beans, pulses, seeds, nuts and cereals particularly in organic or bio stores, which might allow you to bring a bag in to fill up.

It can be also used to describe a sale, so if something is a vente en vrac that means it’s ‘sold in bulk.’ It can also be used when referring to cargo (le fret en vrac).

If this term does not sound very French to you, that’s because its origins aren’t French at all. The term first appeared in the French lexicon around the 18th century, under the influence of Dutch traders. At the time, they used the word “wrac” (which can be translated as “bad” in French) to designate herring of mediocre or bad quality that had just been caught.

Because France and the Netherlands had strong commercial ties, the term “wrac” started being used more and more in the north of France and was eventually french-ified as “vrac.” Over time, it became the catch-all term for goods that were badly arranged or scattered around on a boat, before taking on its current meaning of ‘in bulk.’

Use it like this

J’envisage de renvoyer tous mes meubles en vrac aux États-Unis cet été.– I am planning to ship all my furniture in bulk back to the United States this summer.

En général, il est plus économique d’acheter les fruits et légumes en vrac que d’opter pour des produits pré-emballés. – In general, it’s more affordable to buy your fruits and vegetables non-packaged than to buy them pre-packaged.