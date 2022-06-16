Read news from:
Five things to know about France’s Fête de la musique

The one day a year where your neighbours cannot be mad at you for blasting the music, and where everyone across France gets their groove on - here is what you need to know about the Fête de la musique.

Published: 16 June 2022 14:59 CEST
Singer Iris Gold performs in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace as part of "Fete de la Musique" (Photo by Lewis JOLY / POOL / AFP)

It is on the longest day of the year Fête de la musique (music festival) takes place every year on June 21st – no matter what the day of the week is. This year, it falls on a Tuesday.

This day is also the longest day of the year and the summer solstice, so music listeners can soak up lots of daylight while jamming to the band, DJ set, or orchestra playing on their street corner. Celebrations on the summer solstice aren’t specific to France – Nordic countries, where the sun doesn’t set on June 21st, also have their fair share of festivities in the daylight.

It was invented by an American – The concept came about back in the 70s when American musician Joel Cohen was working as a music producer for French National Radio (France Musique).

He came up with the idea of a day full of music to celebrate the solstices, originally proposing “Saturnales de la Musique” which would be celebrated on both June 21st and December 21st with a special musical program broadcast all night long.

His idea for the June festival did eventually catch on (although December 21st is not a festival day in France) and that’s how Fête de la musique as we know it was born,

It’s all over France…and the world – Fête de la musique is celebrated all over France, from small towns to large cities.

In 2019, over 10 million people took part, and depending on where you go, it does have the potential to get a bit rowdy.

It has also gone global, and over 100 countries celebrate it. It started being exported out of France as early as in 1985, during the “European Year of Music.” Then, in 1997, several other European cities signed onto a charter to be ‘partners of the European Music Festival.’ In the United States, several cities also take part, calling it “Make Music Day.”

It has become such a big deal that at one point in 1998 a postage stamp was dedicated to it, right alongside stamps for the Olympic Games and the Queen of England. 

It’s on the French calendar, but not a public holiday – In 1982 the then-Culture Minister Jack Lang, launched the first official edition of the Fête de la Musique in France, with the help of Maurice Fleuret.

The French government got behind the idea and made it an official event and it’s been popular ever since.

That being said, even though the event is marked on French calendars, it is not a jour férié, so you don’t get the day off of work sadly.

Professionals and amateurs alike – Fête de la musique is not just for professional musicians – it is truly a democratised event where anyone and everyone can get involved.

Though a lot of big name musicians take advantage of the day to plan concerts or symphonies, you’ll still see plenty of amateur musicians out on the streets just playing their instruments or singing. You might even see people just set up a big speaker and blast whatever music they feel like listening to.

The goal of the day is to promote the arts, and give everyone dedicated time to appreciate music.

If you’re looking to figure out where and how to celebrate, you can go to this website to see which events are planned.

FOOD & DRINK

French sandwich politics: What your snack choice says about you

You might think that a sandwich is just a sandwich - but in France food also has a political meaning, here's what your favourite lunch (allegedly) reveals about your politics.

Published: 14 June 2022 12:46 CEST
French sandwich politics: What your snack choice says about you

What?

The jambon-beurre, the most-consumed sandwich in France.  

Is it good?

It’s the absolute staple of French sandwich cuisine, available everywhere and like most simple things, truly delicious.

A true jambon-buerre is a fresh-baked baguette, thickly spread with butter, filled with good ham with a few sliced cornichons (pickled cucumbers) to add bite.

What’s the argument?

It’s about politics, specifically the politics of the ham sandwich. The sandwich itself doesn’t get a vote, but is it a left-wing food or a right-wing food?

Why are we asking this?

The French left-wing daily paper Libération has launched a new series called ‘battle du frigo‘ (battle of the fridge) looking at the political identities of certain foods.

They’re probably just trying to inject some interest into what has so far been a fairly dull parliamentary election campaign, but it’s undeniably true that food takes on a political importance in France.

Think back to the presidential campaign when candidates were tripping over themselves to assure voters that they loved French steak, French cheese and French wine.

READ ALSO Steak, wine or couscous – which foods really represent French identity in 2022?

So if a ham sandwich could vote, who would it vote for?

Well it seems that the experts are divided.

Here’s the argument for it being a right-wing food, from Nicolas Kayser-Bril, academic and author of Bouffes bluffantes – la veritable histoire de la nouriture: “A jambon-beurre is right-wing… with nuances.

“When we think of ham and butter, we think of the urban proletariat of the late 19th century – but at that time it would not be what the peasants in the country ate – ham was a luxury which no-one ate every day.

“The jambon-beurre is therefore a cultural construction that symbolises superiority.

“Today there is the added nuance that by eating ham in an ostentatious way, one is consciously opposed to those who do not eat it, such as vegetarians or those who do not eat it for religious reasons.”

The case for it being a left-wing food is made by Aïtor Alfonso, food critic and author.

He says: “There is a puritanism on the left where taking pleasure would be bad; the right and the extreme right, on the other hand, would be on the side of the buxom and the over-eaters. But the right does not have a monopoly on eating!

“The political project of the left is to make sure that everyone can afford a luxury dish, like meat, from time to time.

“By giving access to good things to as many people as possible, we access the project of the social left: not to confine pleasure to an elite.”

So there we have it – although if the jambon-beurre is of both the left and the right, surely it’s the appropriate lunch for centrist president Emmanuel Macron?

