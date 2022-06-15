Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Macron’s ‘attack dog’ faces fight to hold on to minister’s job

He may have been dubbed an "attack dog" by parts of the British press for his anti-Brexit sorties, but French Europe minister Clement Beaune is on the defensive in his first-ever election campaign.

Published: 15 June 2022 17:41 CEST
Macron's 'attack dog' faces fight to hold on to minister's job
Candidate Clement Beaune walks with former Prime minister Edouard Philippe ahead of the parliamentary elections (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

After coming second in the first round of parliamentary elections last Sunday in his central Paris constituency, the 40-year-old’s cabinet job now hangs in the balance.

If he fails to secure a seat in parliament in this Sunday’s second and final round, he is expected to resign under a political convention that President Emmanuel Macron has promised to uphold.

Other ministers including environment minister Amelie de Montchalin also have their futures on the line.

On Wednesday, Beaune enlisted well-liked former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe for a tour of a historic covered market near the Bastille square ahead of the June 19 run-off, which will see him compete with a local left-winger.

“I think there’s a danger in this constituency… a victory for candidates who have made very radical statements, reflecting permanent aggression, conspiracy-theorist tendencies and lots of fake news would be dangerous,” Beaune told party activists after the visit.

He added that he hoped former voters of the “republican and European right” would help him block his “extreme left” opponent Caroline Mecary, who took more than 41 percent of the vote in the first round to his 36.

The idea that France faces danger and instability from the newly formed NUPES alliance has been hammered home by Emmanuel Macron after the left-wingers came neck-and-neck nationwide with the president’s Ensemble (Together) outfit in the first round.

The head of state warned Tuesday of “French disorder on top of global disorder” if his supporters fell short of a majority.

Macron’s attacks have provoked howls from left-wing figures like NUPES chief Jean-Luc Melenchon, who called the president’s remarks an “outrage”.

‘Never in parliament’ 

Beaune studied abroad in Ireland and Belgium before graduating — like Macron — from France’s elite ENA school for civil servants.

A member of the president’s inner circle, he was made junior minister for Europe after serving as Macron’s European affairs adviser and has enjoyed unusual freedom in the media compared with other members of an often-colourless government.

His tough talk on Brexit, including acrimonious cross-Channel fishing rows, earned him the title of “attack dog” from right-wing British papers like the Daily Express or Daily Mail.

In 2020, he came out as gay in a magazine interview and has spoken about how the capital’s main gay area, located in the constituency he is targeting, was an important part of his personal development.

Somewhat stiff and hesitant, Beaune let practiced campaigner Phillippe take the lead for much of the pair’s trail around the streets of the 12th district on Wednesday.

Putting on an affable air in an open-collared shirt and comfortable shoes, the white-bearded mayor of northern port city Le Havre joked with stall-holders and patted people on the back as he made his rounds.

Speaking to Ensemble activists, he vaunted Beaune’s big-picture European credentials, contrasting them with NUPES’ vow to brush aside European fiscal rules if they prevent planned increases in public spending.

Local fruit and vegetable seller Sybille Costaz was more concerned about local issues like new bike lanes hampering access to the market and fees eating into her business’ slow recovery from Covid-19. 

“We’ve lost 30 percent of our revenue, but the charges keep coming, that’s what I told him just now, to help us, because it’s complicated,” Costaz said.

Beaune’s opponent Mecary, a gay rights lawyer, has made his ministerial status an angle of attack, telling AFP last week that “if he’s elected, he’ll never be in parliament” to push local issues.  Ministers are replaced on the benches by a stand-in while carrying out their government functions.

“I’ll be an MP on the ground, who fights” for the constituency, she added.

‘Get a move on’

Beaune’s canvassing Wednesday was not fruitless, with one woman shopping with her baby in a pushchair telling him “of course!”, when he asked if he could count on her vote.

And butcher Jerome was more sanguine about his situation than fruit seller Costaz, saying there was “a good recovery” and “we can’t complain after Covid” — and confirming he would vote for Beaune after speaking to him Wednesday morning.

“It’s good that you guys are all pushing (to get elected), because you’ve got to get a move on!” one restaurant owner told the two politicians as they passed in the street.

But the pair were also heckled as “social wreckers” by pensioner Jean-Luc as he passed them in the street. 

“They’re liars, they’re swindlers, they’re against the French people, just defending a little caste of the rich… we really have to beat them,” he later told AFP.

“If Jean-Luc Melenchon becomes prime minister, my pension will be increased by 400 euros” ($420), he added.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Macron urges solid parliament majority amid ‘troubled times’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appealed to voters to give him a "solid majority" in Sunday's parliamentary polls, warning against adding "French disorder to global disorder".

Published: 15 June 2022 09:39 CEST
Macron urges solid parliament majority amid 'troubled times'

Speaking as he departed from Paris to visit French troops dispatched to Romania in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Macron said “the months ahead will be difficult”.

But he called for people to back him in the name of “the higher national interest” and “common sense”.

Macron’s visit this week to Romania and neighbouring Moldova comes just ahead of the second round of crucial parliamentary elections in which his majority is at risk.

“Emmanuel Macron has planned a trip abroad for three days… after anaesthetising the campaign by refusing any debate, he saw the second round as a done deal,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing Nupes alliance, told Le Parisien daily.

As the head of state, Macron is technically not supposed to campaign in the parliamentary elections, leaving that up to his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. 

In the first round of voting on Sunday, his Ensemble (Together) alliance of centrist parties finished neck-and-neck with the leftist alliance Nupes.

Projections suggest voters could hand Ensemble 255-295 seats in the second round — uncomfortably low compared with the threshold for an absolute majority of 289.

France deployed 500 troops to Romania following Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Speaking to around 200 French soldiers at a NATO base in Romania on Tuesday, Macron said they were “the pride of France” and hailed them for the “fundamental” commitment to protect eastern European countries threatened by Russia.

On Wednesday, Macron is due to meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis before visiting Moldova, where fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have spiked after incidents in the pro-Moscow breakaway region of Transnistria.

There have been press reports — so far unconfirmed — that Macron could make his first visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv since the assault began in February, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

But “people (in France) are really worried about petrol, purchasing power, not about him going to visit French soldiers abroad,” one anonymous parliamentary candidate for Ensemble complained to Le Parisien.

Macron acknowledged on Tuesday “disorder in our everyday lives,” telling voters “you’re already paying more for your gas, your petrol, your groceries, and the months ahead will be difficult.”

“In these troubled times, the choice you have to make this Sunday is more crucial than ever,” he added, calling both on people who had voted for other candidates and non-voters to rally behind him.

While the campaign has been dominated by inflation and other economic impacts of the Ukraine war, the left is also trying to make it a referendum on Macron’s plans to raise the minimum retirement age to 65 and reform the pension system.

But all sides have struggled to get voters excited about the poll, with just 47.5 percent turning out on Sunday.

Since early-2000s reforms to the electoral calendar, interest in the legislative vote — which follows on the heels of the presidential poll — has dwindled, as it has always given the head of state a handy majority.

SHOW COMMENTS