Heatwave: Temperatures to expect in France this week

The heatwave hit southern France at the start of the week – with temperatures of 36C and 37C recorded in Nimes, Carcassonne and Montelimar, breaking seasonal records – and on Wednesday it is making its way north, bringing unusually high temperatures right across the country.

The official threshold for a heatwave – three or more days where the national thermal indicator exceeds 25.3C and there is a danger to the population of excess mortality – has been reached and local authorities across France are activating their heatwave plans.

Frédéric Nathan of Méteo France said the heatwave was “extremely early”, but due to climate change France is likely to see more early, intense and long heatwaves in the years to come.

Forecaster Méteo France has now released detailed predictions for the week.

Wednesday

Temperatures of above 30C are expected for the whole country as the “heat plume” moves north from Spain.

The hottest temperatures will obviously be in the south, with 34C-38C expected for the whole of the southern part of the country; Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Occitaine, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Rhône-Alpes.

Further north it will be slightly cooler with temperatures of 32C-34C expected across the centre and north of the country, including Paris.

The coolest areas will be Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France, but even there temperatures are expected to hit 30C, according to Méteo France.

🥵Une vague de chaleur se met en place à partir de mercredi jusqu'au week-end. Elle commencera par concerner le sud du pays. Son extension plus au nord est encore incertaine. Le pic d'intensité de cet épisode est attendu entre jeudi et samedi 🌡️ T°C maxi prévues mercredi⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kFaXxLEGDY — Météo-France (@meteofrance) June 12, 2022

Thursday and Friday

The mercury will continue to rise as the week goes on, with temperatures of 35C-40C expected across the whole of southern France.

Méteo France predicts that for the south “40C in the shade will certainly be reached, especially on Friday.”

Temperatures will also rise in the north, with 32C-36C widely expected, and the heat is predicted to extend to Brittany, which frequently escapes heatwaves.

#Météo #Bretagne #Températures 🌡️📈🥵 Vague de chaleur : le mythe de l'exception bretonne brûle cette semaine !

Les températures s'annoncent exceptionnelles et un tel évènement ne s'est jamais produit en juin sur la région.

Détails ici : https://t.co/YybXTkl8w6 pic.twitter.com/V5Ml7B61Xu — Météo Bretagne (@MeteoBretagne) June 13, 2022

Saturday

Temperatures are predicted to reach their peak on Saturday, especially in the north where Paris is forecast to reach 36C.

Through the heatwave night-time temperatures are expected to stay high, not falling below 20C in any part of the country.

Saturday is predicted to be the last day of the very high temperatures, with storms forecast to arrive on Saturday evening from the west, travelling eastwards across the country.

Once the storms are over, temperatures are expected to fall back to the usual seasonal averages of around 30C.