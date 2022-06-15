Read news from:
Heatwave: Temperatures to expect in France this week

Forecasters are predicting scorching temperatures across France this week as the heatwave arrives from Spain - here's what to expect.

Published: 15 June 2022 09:09 CEST
Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

The heatwave hit southern France at the start of the week – with temperatures of 36C and 37C recorded in Nimes, Carcassonne and Montelimar, breaking seasonal records – and on Wednesday it is making its way north, bringing unusually high temperatures right across the country.

The official threshold for a heatwave – three or more days where the national thermal indicator exceeds 25.3C and there is a danger to the population of excess mortality – has been reached and local authorities across France are activating their heatwave plans.

Frédéric Nathan of Méteo France said the heatwave was “extremely early”, but due to climate change France is likely to see more early, intense and long heatwaves in the years to come.

Forecaster Méteo France has now released detailed predictions for the week.

Wednesday

Temperatures of above 30C are expected for the whole country as the “heat plume” moves north from Spain.

The hottest temperatures will obviously be in the south, with 34C-38C expected for the whole of the southern part of the country; Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Occitaine, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Rhône-Alpes.

Further north it will be slightly cooler with temperatures of 32C-34C expected across the centre and north of the country, including Paris.

The coolest areas will be Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France, but even there temperatures are expected to hit 30C, according to Méteo France.

Thursday and Friday

The mercury will continue to rise as the week goes on, with temperatures of 35C-40C expected across the whole of southern France.

Méteo France predicts that for the south “40C in the shade will certainly be reached, especially on Friday.”

Temperatures will also rise in the north, with 32C-36C widely expected, and the heat is predicted to extend to Brittany, which frequently escapes heatwaves.

Saturday

Temperatures are predicted to reach their peak on Saturday, especially in the north where Paris is forecast to reach 36C.

Through the heatwave night-time temperatures are expected to stay high, not falling below 20C in any part of the country.

Saturday is predicted to be the last day of the very high temperatures, with storms forecast to arrive on Saturday evening from the west, travelling eastwards across the country.

Once the storms are over, temperatures are expected to fall back to the usual seasonal averages of around 30C.

ENVIRONMENT

France’s €500m plan to cool its cities as heatwave strikes

The French government announced €500 million on Tuesday to encourage urban vegetation projects to tackle high temperatures in towns and cities as a heatwave began to strike in the south and southwest.

Published: 14 June 2022 13:36 CEST
France's €500m plan to cool its cities as heatwave strikes

“The government is going to encourage the development of cool spaces in urban areas with strong support for local authorities as they adapt to the consequences of climate change,” government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire told reporters.

A total of €500 million would be set aside for the initiative, she said.

She also called for “vigilance” as temperatures began to climb in the south and southwest of the country, which is expected to bear the full brunt of a heatwave later this week.

Peak temperatures of more than 40C are forecast between Thursday and Saturday, national weather forecaster Méteo France has said, with the whole of the country set to experience a hotter-than-usual spell.

“Faced with this significant, strong and early heatwave, the government calls for vigilance,” Gregoire added, saying the elderly, people living on their own and the homeless were particularly at risk.   

School children and teachers are also complaining about the impact of the hot weather which is coinciding with end-of-year exams for many students.

A primary school teacher in Marseille told AFP she had measured 30C in her class on Monday.

“We’re facing fully south and we couldn’t even open the windows to get some air in,” she said.

Water use restrictions are already in place in around a third of France — and utility companies are urging farmers, factories and public service providers to show “restraint” in their water use.

The spring has been exceptionally warm and dry so far, with May 2022 the warmest May since records began.

Under a 2015 law passed by parliament, all rooftops on new buildings built in commercial zones in France must either be partially covered in plants or solar panels.

